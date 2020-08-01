 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Brace & Chelsea's Defending Sends Twitter Wild During FA Cup Final

Unless you've taken lockdown to the extent of switching off all possible forms of communication and technology, then you'll have noticed that there was the small matter of an FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.


It was Arsenal who had the last laugh of this domestic campaign, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley stadium to lift their 487th FA Cup title. It was a memorable final, full of drama, goals... and shocking defending.


Fortunately, you guys on Twitter didn't miss a beat from the off, and all the immediate talk was of David Luiz and the impact he was destined to have against his former club. It's fair to say, we weren't sure which team would benefit most from his presence on the Wembley turf.


And true to form, Luiz and his teammates left the backdoor open for Chelsea to take the lead inside five minutes. Former Gunner Olivier Giroud was involved, providing a neat assist for Christian Pulisic to hit the net, which surprised just about no-one...


But their lead lasted only 25 minutes, thanks to Chelsea pulling out some classic Chelsea defending. The usually reliable Cesar Azpilicueta was the culprit this time, gifting Arsenal a penalty, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake.


Things went from bad to worse for the Blues, when Azpilicueta picked up an injury and had to leave the field in tears. Twitter was typically sympathetic, as you can imagine.


From one injury to another - and a painful one for Chelsea supporters and Pulisic. The American winger raced through on goal early in the second half, but seemingly pulled his hamstring too, and that was his game done and dusted.


The Blues' heartbreak only got worse from hereon in. Aubameyang tore the Chelsea backline apart, and you guys couldn't get enough of the Gabonese superstar.


Supporters were less than impressed with Zouma's defending on that goal however, after he was turned inside out by the prolific forward.


It went from worse, to absolutely abysmal shortly after, too. Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second yellow card, although not many of us really agreed with the decision.


In the end, it was Arsenal's day. The Gunners recorded their first trophy in the bold, new Mikel Arteta era, and they fully deserved the victory on Saturday afternoon. Congratulations, Arsenal!


Might need to work on that trophy lift though...



Source : 90min

Trending on the boards