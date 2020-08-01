Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Brace & Chelsea's Defending Sends Twitter Wild During FA Cup Final

Unless you've taken lockdown to the extent of switching off all possible forms of communication and technology, then you'll have noticed that there was the small matter of an FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon.





It was Arsenal who had the last laugh of this domestic campaign, beating Chelsea 2-1 at Wembley stadium to lift their 487th FA Cup title. It was a memorable final, full of drama, goals... and shocking defending.





Fortunately, you guys on Twitter didn't miss a beat from the off, and all the immediate talk was of David Luiz and the impact he was destined to have against his former club. It's fair to say, we weren't sure which team would benefit most from his presence on the Wembley turf.





David Luiz trying to pretend he’s not Agent Luiz pic.twitter.com/rxFZEyPEZ2 — Elizabeth Helenek (@elizabethhhh_28) August 1, 2020

David luiz approaching Chelsea's Dressing room. After another Clown Performance. pic.twitter.com/9NPxZr5EuE — ? GOAT Of Football ? (@GOATofFootbal) August 1, 2020

David Luiz trying to convince David Luiz not to drop a disaster-class today. #FAcupfinal pic.twitter.com/1HQSfMyyWZ — Jean-Michail Jefferson (@Klarence_o) August 1, 2020

And true to form, Luiz and his teammates left the backdoor open for Chelsea to take the lead inside five minutes. Former Gunner Olivier Giroud was involved, providing a neat assist for Christian Pulisic to hit the net, which surprised just about no-one...





Giroud just Girouded us. — gunnerblog (@gunnerblog) August 1, 2020

Only because of the former Arsenal man.



Giroud is the whole reason why that worked. — Lex Luthor (@Scorpio_Lindo) August 1, 2020

Pulisic is going to have a field day with Arsenal’s Swiss cheese of a backline. — R.J. (@KC_BeerGuy) August 1, 2020

But their lead lasted only 25 minutes, thanks to Chelsea pulling out some classic Chelsea defending. The usually reliable Cesar Azpilicueta was the culprit this time, gifting Arsenal a penalty, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made no mistake.





David Luiz watching César Azpilicueta give away a penalty pic.twitter.com/UTl4iGzMAw — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 1, 2020

Things went from bad to worse for the Blues, when Azpilicueta picked up an injury and had to leave the field in tears. Twitter was typically sympathetic, as you can imagine.





Azpilicueta when Zouma keeps pushing that high defensive line and see’s Martinez send it #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/WSGJ8MLnay — kaine (@kainepxv) August 1, 2020

Auba has ruined Azpilicueta with all these long runs, hamstrings couldn't handle it. — Pro Scout (@Wrighty_8) August 1, 2020

From one injury to another - and a painful one for Chelsea supporters and Pulisic. The American winger raced through on goal early in the second half, but seemingly pulled his hamstring too, and that was his game done and dusted.





The scream by Pulisic as he pulled his hamstring was the collective scream of all American soccer fans at the moment — Zito (@_Zeets) August 1, 2020

Pulisic is such a baller some Arsenal fans are celebrating it just as much as a goal — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) August 1, 2020

Gutsy by Pulisic to take the shot even after his hamstring had pinged. He's going to be a top player. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) August 1, 2020

The Blues' heartbreak only got worse from hereon in. Aubameyang tore the Chelsea backline apart, and you guys couldn't get enough of the Gabonese superstar.





It was written in the stars for number 14 to lift the other number 14. Our captain, our goalscorer, our CF. We love you, @Aubameyang7! pic.twitter.com/AfyaCqBERj — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 1, 2020

Today is the day Aubameyang will go down in the history books as an Arsenal legend. Brace against Manchester City in the semi-final, brace today against Chelsea. Carried us to an FA Cup and European football. My striker. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) August 1, 2020

Supporters were less than impressed with Zouma's defending on that goal however, after he was turned inside out by the prolific forward.





Kurt Zouma may as well have been a cardboard cut out there. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 1, 2020

A rare picture of rudiger and zouma immediately after Arsenal's second goal #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/dcRoEGYVYV — Oreoluwa? (@oreoluwa_exx) August 1, 2020

It went from worse, to absolutely abysmal shortly after, too. Mateo Kovacic was sent off for a second yellow card, although not many of us really agreed with the decision.





Should Kovačić have been sent off? No.



Do I care? Absolutely not. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) August 1, 2020

Xhaka steps on Kovacic...



Red card for Kovacic.



Anthony Taylor can get in the bin. pic.twitter.com/Ed4bGu6Yy8 — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) August 1, 2020

One of the most disgraceful refereeing performances I’ve ever seen from Anthony Taylor today.



- Kovačić red card is an embarrassingly bad decision

- Mount yellow was awful

- Given Chelsea just 2 free kicks, while giving 13 to Arsenal



Shocking. pic.twitter.com/KWqyocgITV — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 1, 2020

Anthony Taylor’s random decision generator pic.twitter.com/Tv707CrR7L — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) August 1, 2020

One third of red cards in FA Cup finals have been shown by Anthony Taylor to Chelsea players. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 1, 2020

In the end, it was Arsenal's day. The Gunners recorded their first trophy in the bold, new Mikel Arteta era, and they fully deserved the victory on Saturday afternoon. Congratulations, Arsenal!





? 1930

? 1936

? 1950

? 1971

? 1979

? 1993

? 1998

? 2002

? 2003

? 2005

? 2014

? 2015

? 2017

? 2020



Always. Forward. ? pic.twitter.com/J7KxYk8J6m — ? Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 1, 2020

Might need to work on that trophy lift though...



