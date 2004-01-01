Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Claims Arsenal Hope to 'Surprise the World'

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has boldly claimed that he, along with the whole club, hope to 'surprise the world' soon while acknowledging that boss Mikel Arteta is looking to address the current lack of goals in the team.

The Gunners currently find themselves in 12th place in the league ahead of their clash with Wolves on Sunday, and have found the net just nine times in their opening nine games. Indeed, only three other sides in the top flight have scored fewer than this tally so far.

Perhaps even more alarmingly, Arsenal are yet to even find the back of the net from open play in the Premier League in November. Aubameyang's penalty gave his side the win against Manchester United at the start of the month, but Arteta's men haven't scored since in the league.

Arsenal have struggled for goals this season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Aubameyang has struggled to deliver the goods for his side so far, like he has been able to do for the majority of his time at the Emirates. The 31-year-old has just four goals to his name so far in 2020/21, but he has now acknowledged that the lack of goals are the biggest problem at the club right now. As a result, they are working to put this right in order to reach new levels.

“The biggest problem the club is facing right now is the lack of goals, but the manager and the rest of the players are trying to overcome this problem," Aubameyang told AfriqueSports.

“Even though the results have not been good recently, we still hope that in the near future everything will be fine and we will surprise the world. We have the players that will take us to the level we want to get to.”

Aubameyang - who committed his future to the club with a new deal back in September - will be looking to put in a strong showing and build on the recent win over Molde when they host Wolves on Sunday. Their next opponents come into the game sat in ninth place in the Premier League, one point ahead of the Gunners.