Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Close to Signing New Three-Year Arsenal Contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is poised to sign a new three-year deal with Arsenal, keeping him with the club until 2023.

The forward's contract had been due to expire in 2021, leading to speculation that he could depart in the summer.

Aubameyang had remained tight-lipped on his future following Arsenal's FA Cup win, but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had remained confident that he would stay at the Emirates.

According to the Telegraph, Arteta's confidence was well placed, with Aubameyang close to agreeing a new three-year deal.

The contract will cover the 12 months he had left to run on his current deal at the Emirates, and extend his stay in north London by a further two years.

Talks are in advanced stages and 'verbal promises' have been made.

More to follow...