Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang emerges as January option for Juventus

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is among a handful of strikers Juventus are tipped to be considering ahead of the January transfer window.

Aubameyang was recently stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following a disciplinary breach and the latest update on his situation in north London told how he has been told to train away from the rest of the first-team for an unspecified period.

The Gunners have already won back-to-back Premier League games without him during his absence so far. He is also expected to link up with the Gabon squad at the earliest opportunity for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The developments have made Aubameyang’s future increasingly uncertain and he could meet Juventus’ criteria as they look to boost their squad in January after a poor first half of the season.

Tuttosport explains that the Old Lady are looking for either players who are unhappy at their current club or on contracts that are due to expire at the end of this season.

Aubameyang could now fall into the former category, with Juve most likely to ask for a short-term loan before any longer-term decision on the player is made at the end of the season.

PSG’s Mauro Icardi has emerged as a potential target in a similar vein. Manchester United pair Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial are also being linked with a switch to Turin.

Despite securing progress from the Champions League group stage as a seeded club, Juve remain in trouble at home. They trail Serie A leaders and reigning champions Inter by 12 points, while they also remain six points off the top four, making Champions League qualification far from guaranteed.

Juve haven’t failed to qualify for Europe’s premier club competition since they finished seventh under the management of Luigi Delneri in the 2010/11 campaign.

