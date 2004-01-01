Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fires Arsenal warning ahead of Slavia Prague tie

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had conceded Arsenal 'didn't deserve to get anything' from their game with Liverpool last weekend and that it's up to them to bounce back with a good performance against Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

Mikel Arteta's side were soundly beaten by the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with a Diogo Jota brace and Mohamed Salah strike securing a comfortable 3-0 win for Jurgen Klopp's faltering champions.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says Arsenal deserved to beaten by Liverpool | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Aubameyang was singled out for criticism following an underwhelming performance, but the Gunners captain has moved to explain the team's performance as a whole was simply not up to standard and that they were punished by the better side on the evening.

"We did not perform anywhere near how we can on Saturday against Liverpool," Aubameyang wrote in his programme notes prior to Arsenal's clash with Slavia. "We didn’t deserve to get anything and really it’s difficult to explain because we were confident going into it, that we could really get a result against them.

"But we didn’t create enough, didn’t attack like we have been lately and we couldn’t cause them problems. So when that happens, a team with the quality of Liverpool will find a way to make you pay, and that’s what they did in the second half.

Despite being comprehensively beaten by last season's Premier League champions, Aubameyang has insisted both he and his teammates can't afford to feel sorry for themselves and need to bounce back quickly.

The Gunners face Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday night - a competition which now represents Arsenal's only realistic chance of securing Champions League football next season - and

Aubameyang wants to see a reaction from his teammates.

"We have to learn from that and turn things around fast because tonight’s game in the Europa League is a big objective for us," he added.

"There’s no doubt how strong Slavia Prague are. They are really building a reputation in the last few years of a team that can go and beat anyone, and if they are in the last eight of the competition then they must be a dangerous side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is hoping his side can bounce back against Slavia Prague on Thursday night | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

"I know Slavia have been very strong this season, in Europe and in their league too, so for sure we are going to be facing a team that is very high on confidence. It’s up to us to make them feel like a losing team for once!

"They have a very strong squad, I know there are some really good African players in the team as well that I know about, so we have no excuses - we will be ready for them and we will give everything to get through to the next round."