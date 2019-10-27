Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hits Back at Arsenal Exit Rumours After Gunners Beat Man Utd

​Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reaffirmed his commitment to the club following the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year's Day.

The Gabon international has been a standout performer in the side, hitting 15 goals in his 25 appearances in all competitions. Nevertheless, his exploits up front haven't been enough for Arsenal to keep pace with their Big Six rivals, and it's feared Aubameyang could leave should new manager Mikel Arteta fail to secure Champions League football.

After 21 rounds of action in this season's ​Premier League, the north London outfit find themselves in tenth position, nine points behind fourth-place ​Chelsea.

Despite the ​Gunners' struggles in 2019/20, Aubameyang refused to entertain speculation he could leave in January. Questioned about his future following the win against ​United, the striker said (as quoted by ​RMC): "T he English press likes to talk a lot. Right now, I'm here. I'm 100% here."





​Recent reports claim the 30-year-old has handed in a transfer request, with Arsenal seemingly set to miss out on qualification for the ​Champions League .





It's believed the Gunners are facing an uphill battle to keep the captain at the Emirates, and a number of elite European clubs are hoping to prise him away from north London.

​Barcelona and ​Inter are both thought to be ​interested in signing Aubameyang , who may well go back on the comments he made after the clash with the Red Devils.





There's little else the hitman could have said when asked about his current situation. It's expected that he would remain coy, and many players have made similar remarks before deciding to leave for pastures new.





Given Aubameyang's frequent criticism of the Gunners on social media, and the number of stories linking him with an exit, it's probably more a matter of when he seals a move away, not if he does.





January may be off the cards, but it's doubtful he'll still be at the Emirates come September.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter