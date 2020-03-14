Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hits Back at Toni Kroos' Criticism of Mask Celebrations

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fired back at Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos who slammed his 'silly' mask celebrations.

The German has won everything there is to be won in the sport and is certainly a character who likes to keep it simple on the field.

Kroos has worn the Adidas 11Pro boot since 1992 | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Kroos is not a fan of the ostentatious, as he explained in his podcast titled 'Einfach mal Luppen', where he described rehearsed dance celebrations as 'very silly'.

The Madrid midfielder also added (via Sport Bild): "Or even worse: If there are any objects in sockets be hidden. Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense."

Aubameyang celebrated with a Black Panther mask during Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Rennes last year, while he previously donned a Spider-man mask after scoring for Borussia Dortmund.

Following Arsenal's victory over the French side, Aubameyang said: "I needed a mask which represents me and that's the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers."

One year ago today...



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored against Rennes and pulled out the Black Panther mask ?



Wakanda forever ⚔️pic.twitter.com/lUoc4Ojyu8 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2020

Following Kroos criticism, the Gabon international took to Twitter to respond.

He tweeted: "By the way, does this Toni Kroos have kids? Just to remember I did it for my son few times and I will do it again.

"I wish you have kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils and don’t forget #maskon #staysafe."

By the way

Does this @ToniKroos have Kids?

Just to remember i did it for my son few Times and i will do it again

I wish you have Kids one day and make them happy like this Junior School pupils Talk ???? and don’t Forget #maskon #staysafe ?bis https://t.co/J4ZF1XGlsU — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) November 12, 2020

Kroos has two kids, by the way.

Nevertheless, fortunately for the traditionalist Kroos, who also lamented Antoine Griezmann's Fortnite dances, Aubameyang's dry patch to start the 2020/21 campaign means he's had little opportunity to trigger the German with a masked celebration.

The 31-year-old's been prolific ever since he arrived in north London from Dortmund in 2018, but in eight Premier League games so far this season, Aubameyang's netted on just two occasions.