Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in line to return against Wolves

Arsenal may be able to welcome striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back for Tuesday's meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers after he finished his isolation period.

Aubameyang has missed the last three games in all competitions as he has been taking care of his sick mother and upon his return to the team he was required to spend time in self-isolation because of COVID-19 guidelines.

However, The Times note that Aubameyang was involved in a full training session on Monday after testing negative for the virus and he is now believed to be in contention for Tuesday's trip to Molineux.

The news will come as a huge boost for Arsenal, who have looked a little lifeless at times in the Gabon international's absence.

A 3-1 win over Southampton was great, but a 1-0 loss to the Saints in the FA Cup and a 0-0 draw with Manchester United left many fans awaiting the return of Aubameyang, who netted twice in his last game for the club - the 3-0 win over Newcastle.

Arsenal could also be with French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who has been passed fit after recovering from a shoulder injury he picked up against United.

The 29-year-old is the team's top scorer this season and manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was delighted to see Lacazette bounce back from a poor run of form last year.

"When they go through difficult moments we have to talk to them, give them tools to resolve the issues,” Arteta said. “[We worked on] things he needs to read better, about his movement, sometimes about his body language. A lot of things are important [for you] to see yourself and then try to correct.”

Lacazette has passed a fitness test | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Winger Bukayo Saka is also available for the tie after sitting out against United with a hip injury, but Tuesday's match will come too soon for left back Kieran Tierney, who has complained of pain in his right leg.

Cedric Soares was the man tasked with replacing Tierney against United and with the versatile Ainsley Maitland-Niles leaving to join West Brom on loan on deadline day, it seems as though Arteta will turn to Cedric once again for the Wolves game.

