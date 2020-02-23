Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Insists He's 'Really Happy' at Arsenal Amid Transfer Talk

​ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is still ‘really happy’ at Arsenal, despite rumours linking him with a move away from the club.





The Gabon international has been prolific for the Gunners since joining in January 2018. The forward has bagged 61 goals in less than 100 games for the club, and became club captain late in 2019 after former head coach Unai Emery stripped Granit Xhaka of the armband.

Speculation of a move away comes after ​Aubameyang, out of contract in summer 2021, reportedly wants a new £300,000-a-week deal. But ​Arsenal aren’t even certainties to qualify for Europe, and failure in that department would almost certainly rule out the club agreeing such terms.

The club are down in ninth place in the ​Premier League, and leading marksman Aubameyang has contributed a huge 43% of the Gunners’ league goals this season.

Speaking to the Premier League (as quoted by the ​Mirror), he said: “I try to always be ready, whatever happens. I am a guy who tries to be always ready.

“I love the fans here and when I was younger, I used to watch Arsenal because they had always great players, and yes they won trophies as well. So I think it's really a pleasure to be here, I'm really happy. I think that's the feeling.”

But Aubameyang, who has already scored over a quarter of the tally the club’s record scorer Thierry Henry managed, is yet to win any silverware with Arsenal. The closest the former ​Borussia Dortmund man has come to winning a trophy in north London came as a runner-up in the Europa League last season and the Carabao Cup just a month after his arrival.

He is also yet to compete for the club in the Champions League. They were last active in Europe’s elite competition in 2016/17, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 for the seventh straight season.

This campaign was Arsenal’s worst in Europe since 1998, as the club crashed out to Olympiacos in the Europa League round of 32.