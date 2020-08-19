Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Provides Update on Potential New Arsenal Contract

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that Arsenal have still not offered him a new contract, despite a verbal agreement being in place.

The 31-year-old was in truly inspired form during the 2019/2020 campaign, hitting 22 Premier League goals and narrowly missing out on the Golden Boot to Jamie Vardy. This fine scoring record saw him scoop the Gunners' Player of the Season award.

Aubameyang only has one year left to run on his current deal in north London. This has fuelled uncertainty over his future with Inter and Barcelona among the clubs linked with a move.

This speculation was seemingly put to bed recently when news broke that the Gabon international had reached a verbal agreement with the club over a fresh deal.

However, during an Instagram Live posted on his brother's account, Aubameyang throw fresh doubt into the mix by claiming that Arsenal have still not made a concrete offer.

"Everyone is showing the pen & paper [emoji] but I still don’t have the papers bruv!” the former Borussia Dortmund front man claimed (via the Sun).

He went on to sign off the video by saying: "Have a good night, enjoy and hopefully great news for everybody."

Despite this, it seems unthinkable that Aubameyang won't end up extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium. He has been dropping plenty of hints on social media that his future lies with the club, although Gunners fans will still be keen for the deal to be finalised sooner rather than later.

Arsenal return to action next Saturday when they face off against Liverpool at Wembley in the Community Shield.