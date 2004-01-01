Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Ruled Out of Arsenal's Carabao Cup Clash with Man City

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of his side's Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester City.

The Gunners talisman was absent for the trip to Everton on Saturday with the club confirming he was absent due to a problem with his calf. Mikel Arteta's side ultimately slumped to yet another defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by his former club.

Aubameyang is out of the clash with Manchester City | Pool/Getty Images

It has now been confirmed that Aubameyang will not be fit in time for Arsenal's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester City on Tuesday, as Arteta's men look to book their place in the final four of the competition.

"Auba is not fit for tomorrow, that's for sure," Arteta told reporters (via Sky Sports) [He] is feeling much better. He was more positive yesterday [Sunday] than in the previous two days. He will have another scan in the next few days and we will see how quickly we can get him back in the team.

"He knows how important he is for us, he feels the responsibility and he is trying his best to be fit as quick as possible."

With the hectic Christmas schedule upon us, even a slight knock could see Aubameyang ruled out for a number of games, something the Gunners boss will naturally be keen to avoid as his side attempt to drag themselves away from the lower echelons of the Premier League table.

The Gunners face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday before a trip to Brighton the following Tuesday,

Aubameyang has struggled for form this season since signing a bumper new deal at the start of the campaign.

The 31-year-old has found the net just three times in the Premier League, with his poor form just one of the reasons the club find themselves languishing in 15th place in the table - just four points above the relegation zone having played 14 games.