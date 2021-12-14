Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stripped of Arsenal captaincy

Arsenal have stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the club captaincy following the ‘disciplinary breach’ that saw him dropped for the weekend’s Premier League win over Southampton.

The 32-year-old, who was formerly the club’s record signing and has scored 92 goals in only 162 appearances for the Gunners, will also not be included on Wednesday night against West Ham.

A statement from the club on Tuesday morning confirmed, “Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Aubameyang is believed to have returned late from an approved trip to France last week, having travelled to visit his mother, who has been suffering from ill health.

He was granted permission to go on the condition that he return on Wednesday night, but did not land in the UK until Thursday morning.

When discussing Aubameyang’s absence from the squad against Southampton, head coach Mikel Arteta referred to ‘non-negotiable’ values that must be upheld.

It was the second time this year that Aubameyang had been dropped over discipline, having been omitted from the squad for a north London derby against Tottenham in March.

