 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tells Arsenal striker to accept Marseille offer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has told former Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah to accept a move to Marseille after the French club submitted an 'improved' bid for the striker.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards