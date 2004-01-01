Potential destinations for David Luiz - ranked

After two rollercoaster seasons, the ballad of David Luiz at Arsenal seems to be coming to an end.

The Brazilian's deal is set to expire in the summer and with the Gunners yet to tie him down for another year the player's representatives have begun touting his name around to various clubs, both in Europe and further afield.

The question is, where would Luiz's talents be best utilised? 90min, selflessly, has done all the leg work for you, so check out the five potential destinations for the Premier League...stalwart?

Who will David Luiz join?

5. Benfica

Luiz during his previous spell at the club | EuroFootball/Getty Images

Luiz was tenuously linked with a return to Brazil a few months back and while it is probably a year too early for that, a second coming at one of his former clubs is not out of the question.



Benfica are well off the pace in Liga NOS and could be tempted to go after Luiz, whose winning experience might help them close the gap. The defender has previously worked with manager Jorge Jesus as well.



However, the Eagles already have two ex-Premier League veteran defenders on their books in Jan Vertonghen and Nicolas Otamendi. Adding another one to the mix would likely be overkill.



Suitability rating: 2/10

Likelihood rating: 2/10

4. Wolves

Luiz was harshly dismissed in a game against Wolves this season | Pool/Getty Images

There is a lot more to this than: "well, he speaks Portuguese."



Luiz's best performances have mainly come as part of a back three in recent times, a system that Nuno Espirito Santo knows all too well.



Wolves also have one of the thinnest squad in the Premier League and this, combined with the extraordinary amount of games they have played over the last two seasons, has resulted in damaging fatigue this term.



Luiz could be a cost effective way to add some depth to the squad, particularly with Romain Saiss' new contract not yet confirmed. The only stumbling block could be his high wages.



Suitability rating: 4/10

Likelihood rating: 3/10

3. MLS

LAFC have space in their squad for Luiz | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Luiz's representatives have already approached an unnamed MLS franchise over the possibility of signing the defender.



A little bit of detective work narrows the list of potential suitors down somewhat. Thanks to his high wages, Luiz would have to be a Designated Player and several of the league's big hitters already have their three permitted slots filled.



Both New York teams, Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC could all be interested but it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian wants to wind down his European career.



Suitability rating: 6/10

Likelihood rating: 4/10

2. Roma

Mourinho may want to work with Luiz again | AFP/Getty Images

We all know how much Jose Mourinho loves a player over 30 and with Roma leaking goals at an alarming rate this season - they have conceded 53 in just 34 games - Luiz would fit in well in the Italian capital.



The defender featured 34 times in all competitions last time he worked under Mourinho, though he was sold to Paris Saint-Germain the following season.



This minor detail aside, the move seems to make so much sense.



Suitability rating: 8/10

Likelihood rating: 7/10

1. Lazio

Lazio are thought to be interested in Luiz | MB Media/Getty Images

Lazio are one of the few clubs known to have a concrete interest in Luiz. The Eagles have shipped more goals than any of their top six Serie A rivals this season - even Atalanta.



Therefore, their interest in the defender makes sense. Simone Inzaghi's love of a back three will be music to Luiz's ears as well, while Fikayo Tomori and Chris Smalling suggest that Italy is a good place for Premier League defenders to thrive.



The likelihood of a deal depends on whether Lazio can sneak into the top four. Secure Champions League football and they suddenly become a very attractive proposition for a player who has not featured in the competition since arriving in north London.



Suitability rating: 8/10

Likelihood rating: 8/10