Potential destinations for Ousmane Dembele - ranked

In the summer of 2017, it looked as though Ousmane Dembele would become football's next superstar. Barcelona had just forked out well over £100m for his services and gave him Neymar's number 11 shirt after the Brazilian left for Paris Saint Germain. Excitement and expectation could not have been higher.

But in the four seasons since, the Frenchman's Barca career has been plagued with injury, keeping him out of nearly 90 matches, and he has simply failed to live up to the hype when he has been fit to play.

Although Dembele has managed to stay fit after a 10-month spell on the side lines prior to this season, his ten goals in 39 appearances haven't exactly lit up Camp Nou. With contract talks stalling, Barca's financial situation is seemingly forcing them to seek some sort of transfer fee before Dembele can depart for free once his deal runs out in the summer of 2022 - this fee has been reported to be worth between £44m and £53m.

So, with the possibility of Dembele leaving Camp Nou 'on the cheap', where could he go?

6. Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is in need of some reinvigoration in his squad | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Well, Arsenal have seen better days, haven't they?



Despite a Europa League semi final to look forward to, the Gunners seem destined for a season of Premier League mid-table mediocrity. Mikel Arteta has fixed some holes at the back, but his men have been seriously creatively lacking at times this campaign.



Dembele would no doubt introduce some flair and sharpness to their play but will the Frenchman opt for a side floating in mid-table obscurity with currently no visible route back to the top?



Not sure...



Suitability: 6/10

5. Paris Saint Germain

Will Mauricio Pochettino need to replace Kylian Mbappe this summer? | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint Germain don't need to buy anyone 'on the cheap', that's a given.



But, should they fail to bring in another top quality striker, the addition of Dembele could be the solution to a serious problem.



With Kylian Mbappe continuing to stall contract negotiations, it may be the case that the French superstar will be donning the shirt of another top European team come next season.



Seeing as Dembele boasts similar qualities (just on a lesser scale) as the PSG man and certainly has time to develop into a top player, he could be the answer should Mbappe depart the capital.



Suitability: 7/10

4. Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel with Ousmane Dembele at Borussia Dortmund | ODD ANDERSEN/Getty Images

With Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham likely to leave Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel could be looking for new bodies up top.



Timo Werner is a preferred option on the left, and the likes of Kai Havertz and Mason Mount utilised as false number nines, Tuchel may opt for a striker that can play on the shoulder and stretch the defence from the midfield - something Dembele has excelled at this season.



The Barcelona forward also recently revealed that Tuchel has been his favourite boss, having played under him at Dortmund. Speaking to BeIn Sports France, Dembele said: "Thomas Tuchel is my favourite coach...if he had stayed [at Dortmund], it would have been very difficult to leave Dortmund. I would probably not have done it."



Flattery may not get you everywhere Ousmane, but it may get you to Stamford Bridge.



Suitability: 7/10

3. Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has endured a tough season | Pool/Getty Images

After a couple of years right at the top of European football, Jurgen Klopp's side have plummeted back down to earth.



However far they've fallen this campaign, though, there is no doubt Liverpool will come back stronger - it's what they do. Many argue that the reason for their collapse this season is due to fatigue, while others argue it's the famed front three that need freshening up.



Either way, could Dembele help? Electrifying pace, brilliant movement and fresh impetus up top? Tick, tick and tick.



Suitability: 8/10

2. Juventus

Juventus have struggled to compete with Inter this season | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It's not been an overwhelming season for Juventus - by any standards.



While the defence has had a sturdy time of it (boasting the second best record in the league), the attack has been left wanting. Juve have notched 65 Serie A goals so far this campaign, which is comfortably the worst in the top four.



They reportedly already see Dembele as a potential solution and have started talks with his representatives over a free transfer in 2022 - so this move seems the most likely.



Will the risk of waiting pay off, however? We shall see...



Suitability: 8/10

1. Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building his project at Manchester United | Pool/Getty Images

It feels as though there is definitely something exciting happening at Manchester United.



And, although a lot needs to be done to assert themselves on the same level as the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG, it may be a case of adding one or two players in the right positions to get compete with the very best.



Of course, Jadon Sancho is the club's long-term target and could be once again thrown into a sea of transfer speculation. But, Dembele has been linked with Old Trafford before, and is seen as a cheaper - much cheaper - option to the England international.



Suitability: 8/10