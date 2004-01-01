Potential destinations for Raheem Sterling - ranked

After a tricky end to the 2020/21 season, Raheem Sterling is facing an uncertain future at Manchester City.

A new contract is on the table for him to sign, but 90min understands that Sterling is hesitant to commit at this point and wants to make sure he will remain a big player for the Premier League champions going forward. If that guarantee isn't there, there will be plenty of clubs keen to welcome him with open arms.

Let's take a look at his options.

5. Tottenham

Tottenham could take Sterling in exchange for Kane

Initially billed as a potential makeweight in a Harry Kane transfer, the chances of Sterling ending up at Tottenham are slim to none.



He earns too much money for Spurs and isn't going to be interested in a club who feel like they are legitimately falling apart right now. Europa Conference League football isn't going to convince anyone.



Plus, we already know that Sterling doesn't want to be bundled into any swap deals. There is no way this deal makes sense for anyone.

4. Arsenal

Arsenal have enquired about Sterling

Despite missing out on European football altogether last season, there is at least a small feeling of hope regarding Arsenal's short-term future.



That being said, there's nowhere near enough positivity to convince someone like Sterling to make the move at this point.



Sure, he would be the team's undisputed star, but Sterling knows his worth and his ability. He's one of England's top players and a serial Premier League winner. If you can't offer him consistent success, you're not signing him.

3. PSG

PSG are always looking to add new superstars

Do PSG need Sterling? Well, no, but when has that ever stopped them?



Out wide, the Parisians can already count on Neymar and Angel Di Maria, while Kylian Mbappe is also used there when he's not masking over the gaping void at striker left by Mauro Icardi's poor form.



PSG would likely try to sign Sterling in an attempt to stockpile every good forward in the world, but he'd be an uncomfortable fit at the Parc des Princes.

2. Barcelona

Barcelona could pull off a swap deal

Sterling has spoken publicly about his willingness to head to Spain if the right opportunity arrived, and Barcelona wouldn't be the worst option for him.



We know there have been plenty of informal talks between the two sides over potential swap deals - Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto are thought to be on City's radar - so there's a chance this could actually work out financially.



Sterling's arrival at Camp Nou would hinge on an exit for Dembele, who would be in his way in the pecking order, but that's looking less and less likely by the day.

1. Real Madrid

Real are long-term admirers of Sterling

Links between Sterling and Real Madrid have been around for a while now, and that's because it works for everyone involved.



Sterling would get the Spanish journey he wants and Real would finally be able to alleviate some of the weight on Karim Benzema's shoulders in attack.



Real are bringing in more than a pretty penny in player sales this summer as part of their ambitious attempt to sign Mbappe, but with that looking unlikely, that cash could be used to offer Sterling a route out of the Etihad.