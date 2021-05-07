Predicting the managers at Europe's top clubs next season

Call the hamster wheel culture of football management what you like, but it is undeniably exciting.

As we near the conclusion of yet another season in the football world, some managers' jobs are as safe as you could possibly like, others are just about safe, and a few are in pretty perilous situations.

Those few have had to endure the wrath of their clubs' fans for the large part of disappointing seasons, and have been subjected to the names of their possible replacements being spun around the rumour mill for some time - not nice.

But we're going to do the same thing; sorry football managers. So who could we see in the dugouts of some of Europe's top clubs next season? Let's take a look.

1. Tottenham Hotspur - Graham Potter

Graham Potter has been linked with the Spurs job | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

If Jose Mourinho was the grumpy dad of the Premier League, Graham Potter is surely the cool uncle.



The current Brighton boss is by no means Tottenham's first choice to take charge but, after being snubbed by Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rodgers, they may have to settle for Potter.



As well as Scott Parker, Potter has been linked with the post that Ryan Mason currently holds on an interim basis and, after getting the Seagulls playing some lovely football in a season sporadically filled with stand out performances, the Brighton manager is the likely favourite.

2. Arsenal - Mikel Arteta

Will the Arsenal boss keep his job? | Pool/Getty Images

The project may finally be bigger than immediate success in this case.



Despite the Gunners failing to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years this season, it looks as though Mikel Arteta is committed to Arsenal and is hopeful of his making his mark on the club.



The Arsenal boss has recently revealed he plans to be 'ruthless' with a squad overhaul this summer ahead of, what he hopes will be, a much more successful campaign next time out.



It's always nice to see a young manager given time to succeed, but can Arteta drill his philosophy into a so far seemingly uninspired Arsenal side? Well, we can hope.

3. Real Madrid - Raul

Raul in charge of Real Madrid Castilla | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

From one club legend to another at Real Madrid? Possibly.



Zinedine Zidane's side are, of course, still in the title race so all hope is not lost in terms of silverware. However, after a succumbing to a dominant Chelsea in the Champions League semi final, it is clear that Los Blancos need some reinvigoration.



An ageing midfield and lacklustre youngsters were played off the park by Thomas Tuchel's men - it's not the Real Madrid we're used to seeing. So, time could be up for Zizou.



Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul could be the next face for the top job, having led Los Blancos' youth sides to great success in his short tenure. With the need to combat the fading of players in their twilight years while remaining financially responsible at the same time, the promotion of youth into the first team will be crucial over the coming years, making Raul the ideal man to overlook such a transition.



And managerial promotions from within have worked well for Real; Zizou famously won three Champions League trophies in a row after getting the role from Castilla boss.

4. Juventus - Max Allegri

Max Allegri could return to Juventus next season | LUCAS BARIOULET/Getty Images

After nine Scudetto wins on the trot, Juventus' utter domination of Italian football has come to an end.



Although Inter have deservedly confirmed their Serie A crown for the 2020/21 campaign, it has been a disappointing one for the Old Lady. It was always a gamble to appoint Andrea Pirlo and, without any experience of management whatsoever, the Italian has struggled to get a tune out of his players.



The lack of creativity and the battle to properly implement his ideology within the side has cost Juve dearly, and there seems no other option than make a change.



Max Allegri, who can be seen doing his best impression of a James Bond villain above, has previous with the club. He led them through the majority of their dominant decade, winning five of those nine Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias.



I've been expecting you, Allegri.

5. AC Milan - Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri took charge of Juventus on the 2019/20 campaign | Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

It was all going so well for AC Milan until mid February, when their title charge began to collapse.



I Rossoneri had only lost two games until February 13 and had been sitting pretty at the summit of Serie A for 18 straight matchdays, realistically aiming for their first Scudetto in ten years.



Since then, however, Stefano Pioli's side have lost five matches and have plummeted down to fourth spot, at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.



So, should a change in the dugout occur, Maurizio Sarri, who was heavily linked with Roma before Mourinho's appointment was confirmed, would be a likely suitor.



The Italian has proven success at the top flight with Chelsea and Juventus, and could be the man to re-energise the Milan squad to make them title contenders once again next campaign.