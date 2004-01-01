Predicting the Rest of the 2019/20 Premier League Golden Boot Race

With the Premier League back in (almost) full swing and nearing the end of the most bizarre of 2019/20 season, the Golden Boot Race is heating up.





Here's a predicted at how the final top scorer standings will look...





13. Tammy Abraham Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham Current Tally: 13 goals in 28 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Watford (H), Crystal Palace (A), Sheffield United (A), Norwich (H), Liverpool (A), Wolves (H)





Chelsea’s go-to goalscorer earlier on, Abraham probably overachieved in the first half of the season. Of his 13 Premier League strikes, only one has come in 2020 and he’s not necessarily even a starter anymore.





Predicted Final Tally: 14



12. Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Current Tally: 13 goals in 30 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Tottenham (A), Southampton (H), Wolves (A), Aston Villa (H), Sheffield United (A), Bournemouth (H)





Calvert-Lewin was enjoying by far the best season of his young career to date until the enforced coronavirus pause brought his goalscoring momentum from December to March to a swift halt. He hasn’t netted since the restart and may find it tough to get going again.





Predicted Final Tally: 15



11. Sergio Aguero Man City striker Sergio Aguero Current Tally: 16 goals in 24 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Brighton (A), Bournemouth (H), Watford (A), Norwich (H)





Although he could make a return for the Champions League mini-tournament in August, Aguero’s 2019/20 season in the Premier League is already over as a result of a knee injury and recent surgery.





Predicted Final Tally: 16



10. Marcus Rashford Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford Current Tally: 14 goals in 25 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H), Leicester (A)





Rashford was in great goalscoring form before the Premier League was suspended and it is perhaps surprising he hasn’t found the net since the restart given the personal boost he received from his off-field achievements in lockdown. At least Manchester United are creating chances.





Predicted Final Tally: 17



9. Raheem Sterling Man City winger Raheem Sterling Current Tally: 13 goals in 27 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Southampton (A), Newcastle (H), Brighton (A), Bournemouth (H), Watford (A), Norwich (H)





Sterling only needs another goal to pass teammate Aguero’s tally in all competitions this season to become the first Manchester City player to outscore the Argentine since he has been at the club. The winger has two goals since the restart and a favourable run-in ahead of him.





Predicted Final Tally: 17



8. Anthony Martial Man Utd striker Anthony Martial Current Tally: 14 goals in 26 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Aston Villa (A), Southampton (H), Crystal Palace (A), West Ham (H), Leicester (A)





Martial is on the verge of scoring 20 goals in a single season for the first time, while it’s also already the most prolific league campaign he’s managed. The Frenchman definitely has the ability and is in a team playing well. A healthy personal competition with Rashford should also spur him on.





Predicted Final Tally: 18



7. Harry Kane Tottenham striker Harry Kane Current Tally: 13 goals in 23 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Everton (H), Bournemouth (A), Arsenal (H), Newcastle (A), Leicester (H), Crystal Palace (A)





When fit, Kane will score goals and it has been clear since the restart that he is intent on making up for lost time after missing eight games with a hamstring problem earlier in the season. Even if Spurs drop points, the England captain stands a good chance of several more goals.





Predicted Final Tally: 18



6. Sadio Mane Liverpool winger Sadio Mane Current: 15 goals in 29 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Arsenal (A), Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A)





Mane has started every Liverpool game since the restart and remains arguably the most important and influential attacking spark in the squad. However, he’ll find it hard to reach 20 goals, let alone match his Golden Boot joint-winning tally of 22 from last season.





Predicted Final Tally: 18



5. Raul Jimenez Wolves striker Raul Jimenez Current Tally: 15 goals in 32 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Arsenal (H), Sheffield United (A), Everton (H), Burnley (A), Crystal Palace (H), Chelsea (A)





With 24 goals to his name in all competitions this season, Jimenez is enjoying an even better second year at Wolves than his first – so much for ‘second season syndrome’. The Mexican has been among the goals since the restart and Wolves are in fine form as a team.





Predicted Final Tally: 19



4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah Current Tally: 17 goals in 28 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Brighton (A), Burnley (H), Arsenal (A),

Chelsea (H), Newcastle (A)





With the important business of the Premier League title sewn up, Salah is liable to be rested a few times between now and the end of the season to ensure he’s fresh for the start of next. His own personal drive will ensure he probably scores at least another three goals.





Predicted Final Tally: 20



3. Danny Ings Southampton striker Danny Ings Current Tally: 18 goals in 32 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Manchester City (H), Everton (A), Manchester United (A), Brighton (H), Bournemouth (A), Sheffield United (H)





After going through a bit of dry patch in January and February, Ings has rediscovered his form since the Premier League restart last month. It isn’t the most straightforward of run-ins for Southampton, but you would still back him to break through the 20-goal barrier.





Predicted Final Tally: 21



2. Jamie Vardy Leicester striker Jamie Vardy Current Tally: 19 goals in 29 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Arsenal (A), Bournemouth (A), Sheffield United (H), Tottenham (A), Manchester United (H)





Leicester have lost their rhythm in the second half of the season and have only won three Premier League games this calendar year – it will be hard to reverse that. Vardy’s form has also gone out of the window, having netted only twice since Christmas and not at all since the restart.





Predicted Final Tally: 21



1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Current Tally: 19 goals in 30 appearances





Remaining Fixtures: Wolves (A), Leicester (H), Tottenham (A), Liverpool (H), Aston Villa (A), Watford (H)





Aubameyang has scored fairly consistently throughout the season at a rate of roughly two goals in every three games. Even though Arsenal aren’t in great shape, the captain should still score a few more times in the remaining games, which could potentially be his last goals for the club.





Predicted Final Tally: 23



