Premier League Agrees to Move End of Transfer Window Back to 1st September

Premier League clubs have voted to move the end of the summer transfer window back to 5pm on 1st September, just two years after moving it to match the start of the domestic season.
The move was not matched – as had been hoped – by Europe's other big leagues, leaving teams from La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga to attempt to sign Premier League players while the English top flight sides couldn't bring in replacements.
Transfer window to close on September 1, Premier League clubs have just decided. Aligned with Europe again— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 6, 2020
#PL 2020/21 season will start on Saturday 8 August 2020! pic.twitter.com/ka0JHJEYJS— Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2020
