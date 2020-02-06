Premier League Agrees to Move End of Transfer Window Back to 1st September

Premier League clubs have voted to move the end of the summer transfer window back to 5pm on 1st September, just two years after moving it to match the start of the domestic season.

The move was not matched – as had been hoped – by Europe's other big leagues, leaving teams from La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga to attempt to sign Premier League players while the English top flight sides couldn't bring in replacements.

A statement on the league's ​official website read: " At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, Premier League clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21. This will move the closing date back to the traditional point at the end of August/early September.





"The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September (31 August 2020 being a UK Bank Holiday). Clubs agreed after discussing the topic at length at previous Shareholders' Meetings."

The clubs also decided on a starting date for the 2020/21 Premier League season, which will begin on Saturday 8th August – less than a month after the end of Euro 2020, and just a day later than the (Friday night) start of the 2019/20 season.

