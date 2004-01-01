Premier League announces plans to prevent future Super League-style breakaways

The Premier League has confirmed it is preparing measures in conjunction with the FA that will stop the threat of breakaway competitions like the Super League forming in the future.

The FA has additionally confirmed that an inquiry is now underway into the formation of the failed competition and the involvement of the six Premier League clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham – that signed up for it.

The Premier League has vowed to prevent future breakaway attempts | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The extreme backlash to the concept that threatened the core integrity of competitive sport saw all six English clubs pull out within a couple of days.

Fan protests and apologies from the guilty parties followed and the Premier League and FA now wish to take steps to prevent similar attempted breakaways from happening in the future.

A statement from the Premier League read: “The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption. We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions. We and the FA are pursuing these objectives quickly and appropriately, consulting with fans and Government.”

The ESL scandal has been a catalyst for fan protests against owners at Man Utd & Arsenal | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Premier League is also taking four key actions to better regulate its clubs.

There will be additional rules that ensure the principles of the Premier League and open competition are protected. Committing to a new ‘Owners’ Charter’ will be a mandatory requirement for all club owners. The Premier League will impose ‘significant sanctions’ on any breach of the rules or charter. Finally, government support will create new legislation to preserve football’s open pyramid.

In its review of what happened, the FA explained: “We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation. Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take. Clearly what happened was unacceptable and could have caused great harm to clubs at every level of English football.”

The Premier League & FA have condemned the scenes at Old Trafford when fan stormed the stadium | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Both the Premier League and FA have acknowledged the important role that fans have played in holding clubs to account but insist that any protests must remain peaceful, ‘condemning’ the behaviour of a minority of Manchester United fans who broke into Old Trafford on Sunday.

