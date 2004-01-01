Premier League 'big six' & several European clubs tracking Ilaix Moriba

The representatives of Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba has spoken to a host of Premier League sides over a possible summer transfer - with all of the traditional big six offered his services.

The highly rated 18-year-old has been banished to the reserves this year after refusing to extend his contract at Camp Nou, leaving Barcelona fearing they may need to find a buyer before he leaves for free next summer.

Ilaix has been banished to the reserves for now | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

There is no shortage of interest in Ilaix, who has long been monitored by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United, and sources have confirmed to 90min that they are three of several English sides who have held talks over signing the talented teenager.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all spoken to Ilaix's representatives, and it is understood that West Ham, Leicester, Wolves and Everton have all been offered the 18-year-old in recent weeks.

Elsewhere in Europe, Ilaix's camp have spoken with German duo RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund, while French sides Monaco and Lyon have both voiced an interest as well.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, however, they are adamant that they still have a chance of keeping Ilaix and insist their offer of a new contract remains on the table.

Sources close to the Spanish side believe Ilaix's hesitation over a new contract stems from a willingness to explore all his options, but those in charge of Camp Nou still believe they can retain the player, who is known to be keen to stay.

President Joan Laporta believes an agreement can be found | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

“We said no to a lot of money because Ilaix wanted to play for Barça," his father confessed in April. "We had offers from Chelsea, Manchester City and Juventus that were bigger than Barça, and I cancelled a trip to Manchester because Barça made a strong bet.

"We’ll go to death with the Culés and we want to stay at Barça."