Premier League Clubs Set for Thursday Meeting to Discuss Crisis Options

​Premier League clubs are set to meet on Thursday to discuss plans for the rest of the season, after the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to cancel all Premier League, EFL and Women's Super League action until 4th April was announced on Friday.

​Sky Sports report that English top flight sides will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to decide how the rest of the season will play out. Football League clubs will meet a day earlier to have similar talks.

The two meetings will come after a UEFA European football stakeholders summit on Tuesday, which could determine the fate of Euro 2020. After this, it is hoped that the Premier League will have more information with which to make a decision themselves.

One of the key things that needs to be determined is whether ​Liverpool will be awarded the title. Prior to football being suspended, Liverpool were just two wins away from their first Premier League crown and 25 points clear at the top of the table.

The question of who is relegated and gets European qualification will also have to be decided if the season cannot be completed.

If you're desperate for football the Russian League is still going and every game is on Youtube. Big* game between Orenburg and Spartak at 11.



AND IT'S LIVE.



*11th v 10th. — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) March 14, 2020

Reports are conflicting over whether the campaign can be finished. Former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow - who was at the emergency meeting on Friday in which the decision was made to suspend English professional football - admitted to a reporter that he was not sure if this would be the case.

"None of us know. We will see," he told a reporter (via ​Liverpool Echo).

West Ham vice-chairman Karen Brady has called for the Premier League season to be made "null and void" in her column in the ​Sun, also saying that "football in England is entering its most devastating period in 75 years."