Premier League clubs watching Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick

Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick has emerged as a 2022 target for a number of Premier League clubs. But the German side are in no hurry to sell, 90min understands.

Schick is currently one of the top scorers in the Bundesliga this season - his tally of 16 goals so far has him sandwiched between Robert Lewandowski (19) and Erling Haaland (13).

The 25-year-old was a standout star at Euro 2020 earlier this year - finishing as joint top scorer alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst also since nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for his brilliant halfway line lob against Scotland in the group stage.

English clubs have been following Schick closely since the summer and 90min can reveal that some of the Premier League’s biggest hitters are among them - the scouting reports on the former Sampdoria and RB Leipzig talent have been hugely positive.

90min understands that Manchester City, Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham and Everton have watched him play in recent months. Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also a known fan of the player, having signed him for RB Leipzig during his last year with the organisation.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and most recently Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic have been hogging the transfer headlines, with all three are set to be on the move in 2022 - but Schick's name is also being discussed at the highest levels as well.

Leverkusen have Schick under contract until 2025, having paid more than the equivalent £20m for him in in 2020 when they signed him from Roma. They are not in a hurry to cash in and it is believed that, even when the times comes to sell,, his fee would be well in excess of £50m.

Sources close to the German club have told 90min that they have little intention of listening to any January interest in Schick as they have a top three Bundesliga finish and a return to the Champions League in their sights. Losing their star man now would potentially curtail their chances.