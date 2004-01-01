Premier League Confirm 17 June Return - All Games Set to Be Broadcast Live

The Premier League have confirmed Wednesday 17 June as its provisional return date with all remaining games set to be broadcast live.





The restart will kick off with Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United and Manchester City at home to Arsenal, with a full round of fixtures beginning on Friday 19 June.





Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

The news comes after clubs attended a crunch meeting on Thursday where an agreement on broadcasting was also reached.





All 92 remaining fixtures will be shown live by the Premier League's existing broadcast partners: Sky Sport, BT Sport, BBC Sport and Amazon Prime. Games will also adhered to a revised schedule with fixtures being played on all days of the week.





Friday games will kick of at 20:00, while weekend games will feature four different time slots to avoid clashes - with football being broadcast from 12:30 to 20:00 on Saturday and 12:00 to 19:00 on Sunday.





Midweek kick off times have similarly been altered with games being shown at 18:00 or 20:00 on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.





Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters Media Briefing

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters unveiled the plans in a statement published on the the division's official website.





"Today we have provisionally agreed to resume the Premier League on Wednesday 17 June," he said.





"But this date cannot be confirmed until we have met all the safety requirements needed, as the health and welfare of all participants and supporters is our priority.





"Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches.





A Premier League Match Ball with a Protective Face Mask

"The Premier League and our clubs are proud to have incredibly passionate and loyal supporters. It is important to ensure as many people as possible can watch the matches at home.





"We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."



