Premier League confirm no away fans permitted for final two games

The Premier League have announced that no away fans will be permitted to attend the final two rounds of fixtures for the 2020/21 season.

Supporters are set to be welcomed back into stadiums in a limited capacity from 17 May, pending final government approval.

However, despite recent reports that away fans could be permitted, the Premier League have confirmed that they will not be allowed inside.

Premier League confirm no away fans at final two rounds of matches. Round 37 games will be played Tuesday 18th May and Wednesday 19th. Round 38 on Sunday 23rd at 16:00BST. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 5, 2021

"The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom," a statement read.

"Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final Government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May.

"The Premier League last week confirmed fixtures have been rescheduled to provide an opportunity for each club to host one home match with supporters before the end of the season. Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST on Sunday 23 May as planned.

"Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance.

"The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing COVID-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season."