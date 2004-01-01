Premier League Confirms Fixture List for First Three Rounds of Restarted Games From 17 June

The Premier League has released a fixture list for the next three rounds of games in the 2019/20 season, which will resume on 17 June if all safety measures are met, following a three-month enforced suspension due to the coronavirus crisis.





Premier League football has not been played since 9 March when Leicester thrashed Aston Villa, but games will now resume when the Villans face Sheffield United at 6pm (BST) on 17 June in less than two weeks’ time. Manchester City will face Arsenal later that day.





The majority of games will be played at their originally intended location, but venues for the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton on 21 June and the clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on 2 July are still to be confirmed.





Premier League players and staff have been routinely tested for COVID-19 since 19 May, with 13 positive cases returned from the five rounds of testing so far. No new positive tests were found in the fourth round, while only one individual tested positive in round five this week.





Training in small groups began towards the end of May, while normal training in preparation for restarting games has been allowed to resume as of this week.





Confirmed 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List for Next Three Rounds of Games:





All kick-off times are BST





Wednesday 17 June



18:00 Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)



20:15 Man City vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)





Friday 19 June



18:00 Norwich City vs Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)



20:15 Spurs vs Man Utd (Sky Sports)





Saturday 20 June



12:30 Watford vs Leicester City (BT Sport)



15:00 Brighton vs Arsenal (BT Sport)



17:30 West Ham vs Wolves (Sky Sports)



19:45 AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace (BBC)





Sunday 21 June



14:00 Newcastle United vs Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)



16:15 Aston Villa vs Chelsea (Sky Sports)



19:00 Everton vs Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)* Venue TBC





Monday 22 June



20:00 Man City vs Burnley (Sky Sports)





Tuesday 23 June



18:00 Leicester City vs Brighton (Sky Sports)



20:15 Spurs vs West Ham (Sky Sports)





Wednesday 24 June



18:00 Man Utd vs Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)



18:00 Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (BT Sport)



18:00 Norwich City vs Everton (BBC)



18:00 Wolves vs AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)



20:15 Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)





Thursday 25 June



18:00 Burnley vs Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)



18:00 Southampton vs Arsenal (Sky Sports)



20:15 Chelsea vs Man City (BT Sport)





Saturday 27 June



12:30 Aston Villa vs Wolves (BT Sport)





Sunday 28 June



16:30 Watford vs Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)





Monday 29 June



20:00 Crystal Palace vs Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)





Tuesday 30 June



20:15 Brighton vs Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)





Wednesday 1 July



18:00 Arsenal vs Norwich City (BT Sport)



18:00 AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)



18:00 Everton vs Leicester City (Sky Sports)



20:15 West Ham vs Chelsea (Sky Sports)





Thursday 2 July



18:00 Sheff Utd vs Spurs (Sky Sports)



20:15 Man City vs Liverpool (Sky Sports)* Venue TBC





Which Broadcasters Are Showing Games?





Of the remaining 92 games, Sky Sports will show 64 matches, made up of the 39 they were originally meant to show and an additional 25.





BT now have 20, picking up 12 extra matches, while both Amazon Prime and the BBC have four matches. A number of the fixtures will be available on free-to-air channels.





When Can Liverpool Win the League?





Jurgen Klopp's side only need two more wins - or six points, gained in whatever way - to secure their first ever Premier League title.





Manchester City have a game in hand on their rivals but their maximum point tally they can obtain is 87, which would require them to win all their remaining games. Six points takes Liverpool to 88 and an unassailable advantage.





For more on the permutations surrounding Liverpool, click here.





What's Left to Play for?





Although the title is all but mathematically sewn up by Liverpool already, there is still plenty still left to play for in the rest of league.





Manchester United, Wolves and Sheffield United are in the hunt for a Champions League place, while Tottenham and perhaps even Arsenal might fancy their chances of putting a late run together.





At the other end of the table, meanwhile, only four points separate 15th place Brighton and 19th place Aston Villa, with West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth all level on points in between.





