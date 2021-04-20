Premier League 'considering all actions' to halt Super League plans

The Premier League have said that they are 'considering all actions available' to halt plans for The Super League.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham shocked the world by announcing their intentions - along with six other clubs - to form a breakaway mid-week competition, with the move receiving widespread criticism.

The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal



The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition



Full statement: https://t.co/jPOmsUclT5 pic.twitter.com/ex52Uwbdhn — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) April 20, 2021

In response the 14 Premier League clubs not invited to the party held an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Afterwards a joint statement with the FA was released, in which plans for The Super League were condemned.

"The Premier League, alongside The FA, met with clubs today to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal. The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition," it reads.

"The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules. The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

Pep Guardiola has voiced his concerns | Pool/Getty Images

"The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue. The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people."

There has been suggestions that the six breakaway clubs may been expelled from the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, with players also being barred from representing their countries.

? The Premier League's reaction to discuss the immediate implications of the Super League proposal... pic.twitter.com/7g1sMuhxal — 90min (@90min_Football) April 20, 2021

However, UEFA president Alexander Ceferin moved to cool these fears on Tuesday, offering an olive branch to the rebels.

As well as the emergency Premier League meeting, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is also said to be organising talks with the division's other captains imminently.