Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 1

If 90min's annual draft league taught us anything, it's that Fantasy Football...will not be fun this year.

Unless you're like us, that is, and the idea of stress, misery, uncertainty and inevitable disappointment all for the meagre prize of bragging rights over your mates, constitutes fun. In which case, you're in the right place.

The lack of actionable strikers, depth of talent in midfield (you can have a five of Aubameyang, Salah, Mane, Rashford and Sterling if you're committed enough) and jam-packed fixture schedule mean it's going to be an interesting year, so get on board from day one, with 90min's GW1 preview.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Alex McCarthy: Southampton ended last season like a runaway train, and will fancy building on their momentum away to Crystal Palace on opening day. The Saints should win, but it won't be such a walkover that Alex McCarthy can lean on his post for 90 minutes. At £4.5m, he's one of the cheapest first-choice keepers on the market, which doesn't make too much sense considering his first-choice status and his form towards the end of 2019/20.

Aaron Ramsdale: You want your FPL keeper to be keeping clean sheets and making plenty of saves, ideally. There's no better team to pick your number one from, then, than Sheffield United. Ramsdale has been plucked from Bournemouth to replace Dean Henderson, and if the Blades can come close to rediscovering last season's defensive brilliance then he looks like good value for money at £5m.

Who's Not

Ederson: Don't fall into this trap. Ederson is one of the best in the land, sure, but he barely touches the ball - your only hope of points with him is through a clean sheet or the sort of other-worldy assist he pops up with once or twice a season. Also, City aren't even playing in GW1. Don't go there.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Well...yeah. He's knocked up double figures for assists in each of the last two seasons and is as close to a sure thing as you'll get in FPL. He wasn't risked in pre-season, but he played for England during the international break, so is sure to be back fighting fit to swing in some crosses against Leeds.

Kieran Tierney: The Scotland defender has come into his own and now looks like one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's team-sheet. There's always that underlying injury threat, but he showed what he's made of with a goal and an assist against Watford on the final day of last season, and will be keen to kick on in 2020/21 - starting with a trip to an unfancied Fulham.

Who's Not

Japhet Tanganga: It's easy to look at the 21-year-old and think he's a risk worth taking, but the arrival of Matt Doherty and the return of Danny Rose (for now, at least) mean there will be even fewer opportunities available to the versatile defender, who didn't make a single appearance post-lockdown. At £5m, he's not especially cheap either.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Looks good to us! ? @KaiHavertz29 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 6, 2020

Kai Havertz: With doubts surrounding the fitness of Christian Pulisic, Havertz looks set to play a major role at Stamford Bridge right from the off. He's a creative force of nature, having scored 18 goals for Leverkusen last season, and will be keen to get things off to a positive start at Brighton's expense on Monday.

Mohamed Salah: If there is one inevitability about the opening day of any given Premier League season, it's a Salah goal or two. He's found the net in the first game of each of the past three seasons, and was in decent shape for goals and assists after lockdown. Another safe, sure signing - even if he's one of the most expensive around.

Who's Not

Mesut Ozil: Why would you even go here? I mean, he's guaranteed not to lose you any points, I guess, but only because he won't play a single minute.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Danny Ings: Seven goals in his final nine appearances last season. Ings is on fire, your defence is terrified, etc.

Michail Antonio: A run of games deployed as West Ham's central striker in July were the making of Antonio. His famous four-goal showing against Norwich grabbed the headlines, but he was a consistent source of goals as the Hammers accelerated away from danger, netting in five of their last seven matches. He's a player very much on form, and in a shallow pool of listed forwards, he looks a sensible pick early on.

Who's Not

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: He'll lead the line for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season so doesn't look like the worst pick on the face of it. But then again, he led the line in each of their last ten Premier League matches and failed to score or register an assist in any of them. He's as hot as a Glasgow summer.