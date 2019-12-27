Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 22

​Finally, back to normality.

The FA Cup third-round robbed us of the thrills and spills of fantasy football, with the break putting the onus on FPL managers to perfect their side's for the second half of the campaign.

With the New Years Day fixtures simply being too soon to put your resolutions into practice - if they're not FPL related I don't know why you're reading this... seriously - the first Premier League Saturday fixtures of the 2020s is the ideal time to put your new and improved managerial methods into practice. Wildcard, anyone?

There's no place like 🏠 for @MarcusRashford



Nevertheless, we at 90min are here to help, so here's who's 'hot' and who's 'not' for the upcoming round of fixtures.





Note-taking recommended.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Aaron Ramsdale - A regular in this series before Bournemouth 's recent dismal run, Ramsdale has to cash in on the Cherries' favourable fixture-list over the coming weeks - despite his side's porous backline. Nonetheless, he has proven to have more than a safe pair of hands and he could garner a clean sheet for the superb work of his own between the sticks.





Bernd Leno - Yep, the end really is near if anybody to do with Arsenal's defence is being considered 'hot'. But seriously, new manager Mikel Arteta has significantly improved the Gunners out of possession since his arrival; ensuring they're compact, energetic and less prone to the counter-attack.

Who's Not





Paulo Gazzaniga - A major recommendation for many owners after Hugo Lloris' elbow injury back in October, it's fair to say that Gazzaniga has disappointed. In his 14 games as Spurs' number one, the Argentine has registered more than three points on just two occasions - with even Jose Mourinho finding it hard to solve the Lilywhites' defensive woes. With the best team in the world in the offing and Lloris' imminent return to fitness, it's time to sell your Gazzaniga shares - something that should've been done almost immediately after his kung-fu antics against Chelsea .

Defenders

Who's Hot

Adam Webster - We all love a big centre-half who gets his name on the scoresheet now and then while being pretty good at what he's employed to do, defend. Well, that's Adam Webster. The summer signing has three goals this season and as a result of Aaron Mooy's or Pascal Gross' wonderful set-piece delivery, the former Bristol City man is a constant threat. Everton are dreadful at defending set-pieces, so you know what could be coming..





Eric Garcia - This one's certainly a risk but with Garcia's price being just £4.5m, it's one that you can afford to take - even if you bring the Spaniard in to free up money to spend elsewhere. Nevertheless, the talented 19-year-old has started Manchester City's last two Premier League games over Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones - with his composure in possession a standout attribute.

Who's Not

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - Selected by 14.3% of you, Wan-Bissaka has proved to be a popular option thus far. But it's time to get rid. While one of the best defensive full-backs around, his inept ability going forward means he's never going to put up game-changing numbers when it comes to the fantasy world. The former Palace man has just four assists in his Premier League career - one this season - and has helped his side to just two clean sheets as well (United have three overall).

Midfielders

Who's Hot





Jack Grealish - Undoubtedly one of the league's best performers this season, Jack Grealish is someone you just have to have in your side for the remainder of the campaign - with his 94-point tally making him the seventh-highest scoring midfielder. A dynamic footballer who contributes in every area of the pitch, Grealish has been a points machine after registering six goals and six assists through 21 games.

Son Heung-min - Here's the typical Spurs cycle at the start of a new year: Harry Kane gets injured, fears of an almighty collapse, Son morphs into Sonaldo, Spurs are good, talk of them being better without one of Europe's best number nine's, Kane returns and Spurs underwhelm . Something like that. Anyway, the point is; Son steps up when Kane isn't about and the England skipper isn't going to be around for quite some time. Get Son in.

Who's Not

Raheem Sterling - Controversial? Maybe, but this is a move you should make. While the FPL's fourth-most expensive midfielder has registered a healthy 110 points thus far, Sterling doesn't seem to be playing with the same confidence and conviction that we've got accustomed to seeing under Pep Guardiola - scoring just three in his last seven outings.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Danny Ings - Simple one really, the Southampton man may well be the most in-form footballer in the division right now - scoring nine in his last ten league appearances for the Saints. There's not much more to it to be honest: Danny Ings scores goals. Simple.





Marcus Rashford - Blessed with a striking ability and technique that can be compared to the Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford has enjoyed a stellar campaign in front of goal - scoring 12 times this season, including five in his last seven league outings. The 22-year-old continued his fine scoring record with a tidy finish against City in the Carabao Cup and will be looking to capitalise on facing up against the league's worst defence on Saturday.

Who's Not