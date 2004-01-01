Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 2

We're only one week into the new Fantasy Premier League season, but we've already got players who think this is their year and players who are already ready to give up.

Whether you're ready to rip up your entire team or you're just looking for an extra boost for gameweek two, you've come to the right place.

Here are 90min's tips on who to select and how to avoid.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Jordan Pickford: Pickford can be a scary pick for any FPL manager, but he's in good form right now. He picked up a clean sheet against Tottenham last time out and made a handful of hugely impressive saves to lead his side to victory. With West Brom travelling to Goodison Park this week, Pickford will expect another clean sheet.

Illan Meslier: Now Leeds' starting goalkeeper, 20-year-old Meslier is a smart budget option. He impressed against Liverpool (despite conceding four goals), and he should have an easier time of things against Fulham.

Who's Not

Aaron Ramsdale: Replacing Dean Henderson was never going to be easy, and Ramsdale looked to be struggling in GW1. He conceded twice against Wolves and looks set to have a tough time against a spirited Aston Villa side.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Stuart Dallas: Dallas' attack-minded style looks set to yield more results against Fulham than it did against Liverpool. He will be hoping for a clean sheet and an assist or two.

Gabriel Magalhães: The new Arsenal man netted on his debut and looked hugely impressive against Fulham. West Ham don't look like causing him too many problems this week.

Lucas Digne: Digne bagged another assist in Everton's 1-0 win over Spurs, and he'll be confident of repeating the feat against West Brom.

Who's Not

Marcos Alonso: The Spaniard's goalscoring reputation shouldn't be enough to keep him in your squad. With Liverpool on the horizon for Chelsea, Alonso might get dropped to the bench for the defensive-minded César Azpilicueta, while new signing Ben Chilwell might even be ready.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: If, for some reason, you didn't put Aubameyang in your team first time around, you better do it now. He was great against Fulham and will now come up against a West Ham side who just conceded twice against Newcastle. He's captain material.

James Rodríguez: If you were in any doubt as to whether Rodríguez could still hang, you should have learned your lesson in GW1. He's a bag of assists just waiting to happen.

Who's Not

Dele Alli: Alli managed 45 uneventful minutes against Everton, then got dropped for Spurs' Europa League tie midweek. All is not well.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: The Ancelotti Effect has steered Calvert-Lewin back into the conversation for an England call-up. He'll be licking his lips at the prospect of firing home a few goals against West Brom.

Patrick Bamford: There are no doubts over Bamford's ability as a goalscorer, and he silenced his critics by finding the back of the next against Liverpool last time out. He'll hope to go two-for-two against Fulham.

Who's Not

Harry Kane: At £10.5m, Kane is just too much of a risk. Spurs looked flat and lifeless against Everton and could well struggle against a well-oiled Southampton defence. Spend your money on those expensive midfielders instead.

