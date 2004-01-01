Premier League Final Day: The Race for the Top 4, Relegation Battle, Golden Boot & More

It wasn't always certain that we'd reach this point, but we're finally here. It's the final day of the Premier League season.





We already know Liverpool are champions and Norwich have finished bottom, but apart from that, there's still so much to play for. Take a gander at the current standings, because things could look so different by the time Sunday comes to an end.





Let's take a look at what's still to play for.





Top 4 & Champions League Qualification





All eyes will be on Man Utd's clash with Leicester

Current Standings:

Manchester United - 63 points

Chelsea - 63 points

Leicester City - 62 points





Liverpool are first, Manchester City are second, but the sides that'll join them in the top four are still to be determined.





Chelsea welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge in the knowledge that just one point would be enough to guarantee a spot in the top four, but should the Blues fall to defeat, things could get really interesting.





That's because United and Leicester will meet at the King Power Stadium, in what could be a straight shoot-out for the final spot in the top four. Just one point would do it for United, and a draw could even be enough to get Leicester over the line as a result of their superior goal difference.





If Chelsea do get a point against Wolves, Leicester would need to win to snatch that final spot from United.





Europa League Qualification





Wolves are pushing for another season in the Europa League

Current Standings:

Manchester United - 63 points

Chelsea - 63 points

Leicester City - 62 points

Wolves - 59 points

Tottenham - 58 points





Whichever one of United, Chelsea and Leicester miss out on the Champions League will earn a spot in the Europa League as a consolation prize, and there are two sides battling to join them - Wolves and Tottenham.





For Wolves, victory over Chelsea would get the job done, but anything less than three points would open the door for Spurs, who travel to Selhurst Park to meet Crystal Palace.





A Wolves draw would allow Spurs to seal sixth place with a victory, and José Mourinho's side could even snatch it with a draw if Wolves fall to defeat.





Relegation





Bournemouth are staring relegation in the face

Current Standings:

Aston Villa - 34 points

Watford - 34 points

Bournemouth - 31 points





Bournemouth look to be the favourites to join Norwich in dropping down to the Championship. Eddie Howe's Cherries need a win over Everton to have any chance of survival, but would also need Watford and Villa to lose against Arsenal and West Ham respectively.





When it comes to Villa and Watford, just one goal separates the pair on goal difference, so this could be all about goals. If both sides win, it could come down to whoever scores more goals. Dean Smith's men have a one-goal advantage as it stands.





If either Villa or Watford drop points, a victory for the other would secure safety.





Golden Boot





Vardy could become the oldest Golden Boot winner in Premier League history

Current Standings:

Jamie Vardy - 23

Danny Ings - 21

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 20

Mohamed Salah - 19

Raheem Sterling - 19





This looks like Jamie Vardy's award to lose. He already has a two-goal lead and he'll be hopeful of adding a few more to his tally against United. However, if he draws a blank, there are plenty of players who will hope to surge ahead.





Danny Ings needs at least two goals against Sheffield United to have a chance of sharing the award, and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be gunning for a hat-trick against Watford.





Outside candidates for the award are Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling, who would both need four goals against Newcastle and Norwich. It's unlikely, but you just can't rule that out.





Golden Glove





Ederson could still win the Golden Glove

Current Standings:

Nick Pope - 15

Ederson - 15





This is a straight shoot-out between Burnley's Nick Pope and Manchester City's Ederson.





Both goalkeepers will be confident of keeping clean sheets on Sunday. Pope will face Brighton and Ederson will meet Norwich, but a slip up for either could prove fatal in their hopes of winning the Golden Glove.





Ederson's 15 clean sheets have come in just 34 games, compared to Pope's 37, so he might have a better claim to the award if the pair can't be separated.





Most Assists





Kevin De Bruyne could make Premier League history

Current Standings:

Kevin De Bruyne -19

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 13





As you can see, unless Trent Alexander-Arnold puts on the single-greatest creative masterclass of all time, this award is already Kevin De Bruyne's.





That's not going to be the Belgian's focus right now. Instead, he'll have his sights set on setting the Premier League's single-season assist record, which currently stands at the 20 set by Thierry Henry in the 2002/03 season.





De Bruyne needs two assists on Sunday to make the record his own. Could he manage that against bottom side Norwich?





