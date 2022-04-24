Premier League goals of the week - gameweek 34

That's gameweek 34 in the books. There were some huge moments which look as though they could define the landscape at both ends of the table.

Arsenal may have put the final nail in Manchester United's European coffin, Tottenham lost ground in the top-four race and Everton inched closer to the drop after results went wildly against them.

Here are the best strikes on show in gameweek 34.

1. Granit Xhaka vs Man Utd

Worldies and red cards, that's all Granit Xhaka does.



The Arsenal man avoided the latter and produced the former as he put Manchester United to the sword with this thunderbolt from range in his side's 3-1 win.



It was Xhaka's first of the season and his first in the Premier League since December 2020.

2. Rodri vs Watford

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals as Man City dismantled Watford 5-1, and yet it was Rodri who produced the game's most memorable moment.



Jesus turned creator as he played a cross out to Rodri on the edge of the Watford box, and after chesting it down, the Spaniard unleashed a scorching half-volley which left everyone's favourite cycling GK grasping at air.



The fact that he does this all after effectively stepping over an injured Kevin De Bruyne makes this moment even better.

3. Joelinton vs Norwich

A stunning finish from Joelinton for yesterday's opener! ??? pic.twitter.com/OdcPuVDQlb — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2022

Jacob Murphy's backheel-nutmeg is the perfect start to this highlight and Joelinton's emphatic finish is the ideal end.



Things got a little scrappy in between but the Newcastle man saved the moment by taking out all his anger and frustration on the football which he struck so hard that Tim Krul looked like he'd been hit by a hurricane.



After four months as a midfielder, Joelinton returned to his striker role for this one, and the decision definitely paid off.

4. Bruno Guimaraes vs Norwich

This guy's doing alright, isn't he?



Aided by a poor pass from Krul, Bruno Guimaraes came flying towards the Norwich goal and flashed some glorious flair as he dinked the ball over the onrushing Dutchman and into the back of the net.



He's already got more goals for Newcastle in four months than he managed in two years with Lyon.

5. James Ward-Prowse vs Brighton

A free-kick that caught the attention of Becks ?



Just @Prowsey16 doing his thing: pic.twitter.com/nSzGsVbuIb — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 24, 2022

James Ward-Prowse bagged the 14th free-kick of his Premier League career as he dragged Southampton to a 2-2 draw with Brighton.



It didn't look the greatest on first viewing, but it's his ability to pick the space that his team-mates create in the wall and arrow the ball into the back of the net that makes him stand out from the crowd.



With 18, David Beckham is the only player in league history with more free-kicks to his name.

6. James Ward-Prowse vs Brighton

Keen to prove he's not a one-trick pony, Ward-Prowse went on to fire home from range without the help of a set-piece to secure his side a point.



Another backheel pass, this time from Oriol Romeu, set Ward-Prowse up from the edge of the D, and the midfielder made no mistake with a first-time finish that flew into the bottom corner.



He now has nine goals for the season, making this his most productive campaign ever.

7. Divock Origi vs Everton

When you need a goal against Everton, just call Divock Origi.



Brought off the bench to change the game for Liverpool, the Belgian did exactly that. He played a role in the opening goal before adding the second to kill the game off.



His movement to get into position for the header is nice, but this one is all about Luis Diaz's overhead assist. He didn't mean it, but we don't care.