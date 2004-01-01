Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 38

And breathe.

A pulsating Premier League season brought us plenty of drama right up until the very final whistle.

There were plenty of sensational goals to enjoy on the last weekend of the campaign, and some had huge implications on the title race, European battles and relegation dogfights.

Here's 90min's selection for the six best strikes on the final weekend of the season...

1. Jamie Vardy vs Southampton

We'll start with a goal that was in one of the only inconsequential games of the afternoon.



With Leicester leading Southampton 1-0, the Foxes doubled their lead in some style.



Harvey Barnes dribbled out of defence and picked out Jamie Vardy, whose bobbling touch actually set up nicely to race round the back of the Saints defence. He chopped inside back onto his stronger right foot and fired home at the near post to cap a brilliant counter-attacking move.

2. Michail Antonio vs Brighton

Blink and you'll miss it.



Michail Antonio famously doesn't score many goals from outside the box, but his opener in West Ham's loss to Brighton was an exceptional exception.



The Seagulls failed to deal with a throw-in as the Jamaica striker was making himself quite the nuisance, and with one quick glance at the net, he unleashed a wicked left-footed piledriver into the top corner before goalkeeper Robert Sanchez could really react to it.

3. Cedric vs Everton

Arsenal's top-four bid officially ended on Sunday, but they did manage to do what they haven't done all too often this season - smash a team into oblivion.



Their 5-1 victory against Everton capped off what will be remembered as a progressive campaign (apart from the last two weeks), and of all people, it was fringe player Cedric who got the best of the bunch.



The Portugal right-back was left all alone on the edge of the penalty area from a corner, with Bukayo Saka playing a simple ball for him to rifle into the roof of the net.

4. Son Heung-min vs Norwich

Dejan Kulusevski pulled off quite the Arjen Robben impression in Tottenham's 5-0 battering of Norwich, but Son Heung-min's Golden Boot-clincher just about edges it for us.



It was a typical Son goal, too. The South Korean reacted first to a Norwich clearance, shimmying inside from the left flank and picking out the far corner as soon as he created half a yard of space for himself.



It would be very easy to add an Alan Partridge reference here, but I'm sure Norwich fans don't see anything funny about how such a dreadful season ended, so we'll spare them this time.

5. Jack Harrison vs Brentford

Burnley's defeat at home to Newcastle meant that Leeds could have settled for the 1-1 draw they were heading to with nine-man Brentford and survived.



But the Whites were intent on sealing survival in style and did so with the very last kick of their season.



The Bees' clearance from one final corner fell kindly to Jack Harrison, whose first-time half-volley beat David Raya and sent the travelling fans into pandemonium.

6. Rodri vs Aston Villa

Rodri's crucial equaliser in Manchester City's legendary 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa to seal the Premier League title was similar to Harrison's effort, in fact.



Oleksandr Zinchenko did superbly well to make his way inside from the left touchline and noticed his Spanish teammate unmarked 25 yards from goal.



With the deftest of strikes, Rodri's shot was placed perfectly between a deep block of Villa defenders and beat goalkeeper Robin Olsen, setting up a grandstand finish at the Etihad Stadium.