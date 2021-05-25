Premier League manager of the month for May nominations

Jurgen Klopp, Mikel Arteta, David Moyes and Marcelo Bielsa have been named on a strong four-man shortlist for May’s Premier League manager of the month of the award, the last such prize of the 2020/21 season.

The campaign came to an end over the weekend, with all four managers overseeing a strong end to the season for their respective teams.

Klopp’s Liverpool enjoyed a perfect run of results in May, winning all five games they played in a congested schedule to surge into third place on the final day of the season.

Champions League qualification had looked close to impossible at the start of the month, but the Reds took maximum points to ensure they took advantage of other sides slipping up.

A similar run of five consecutive wins for Arteta saw Arsenal climb to eighth in the end, despite previously looking in danger of finishing in the bottom half of the table for the first time in more than 25 years.

Victory away against Chelsea proved to be particularly important and eighth was actually the highest position the Gunners had been in since October.

10 points from a possible 15 in may was enough for Moyes to deliver European football to West Ham for the first time since 2016. The Hammers finished sixth in the end and will have a guaranteed place in the Europa League group stage next season.

West Ham had been widely tipped to struggle this season, but Moyes continued to defy the odds.

Bielsa’s Leeds won four of their five games in May to cap off a strong return to the Premier League after previously spending 16 years outside the top flight.

The Yorkshire club finished ninth in the end thanks to that flurry of wins, which included demolitions of Tottenham and Burnley and an average of three goals per game.

Marcelo Bielsa is nominated for Premier League manager of the month for May | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Fans can vote for the winner on the Premier League’s official website.

The May Premier League player of the month nominations are also now open. Gareth Bale, Alisson Becker, Christian Benteke, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Pepe, Aaron Ramsdale, Rodrigo Moreno and Joe Willock make up the shortlist.

