Premier League Manager of the Month nominations for February

Four bosses have been nominated for the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for February.

Arsenal, Southampton, Newcastle and Liverpool all enjoyed excellent results in February and each of their managers have been shortlisted.

? Mikel Arteta ?

? Ralph Hasenhuttl ⚪️

⚫️ Eddie Howe ⚪️

? Jurgen Klopp ?



It's time for you to decide February's @BarclaysFooty Manager of the Month ?



? #PLAwards | https://t.co/l7KgZebWKi ? pic.twitter.com/OA3jSo3QTx — Premier League (@premierleague) March 3, 2022

Leading the way is Jurgen Klopp, who saw his Liverpool side win four out of four games, ending the month with a positive goal difference of 11. They scored 12 goals, with six coming in the thrashing of Leeds, and have closed the gap on league leaders Manchester City to six points with a game in hand.

In similarly excellent form are Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The Gunners bolstered their Champions League hopes with three wins, beating Wolves home and away alongside a triumph over Brentford.

Eddie Howe has improved Newcastle's chances of avoiding relegation with a run of three wins in four games, beating relegation rivals Everton and Brentford in the process.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has guided his Southampton team into the top ten of the Premier League over the past month, recording a particularly excellent 3-2 win at Tottenham. They also impressed in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United as they registered ten points from their four games.

Fans can vote for the winner on the Premier League website until midday (GMT) on 7 March.