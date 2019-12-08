Premier League Moments: Almiron Breaks Duck, Gazzaniga Joins WWE & De Gea's Clanger

The Premier League is officially closed for Christmas​, but rest assured, it did not go quietly.



Santa will have been and gone by the next time we see our teams in action, but the penultimate round of 2019 fixtures has given us plenty to unwrap.

So without further ado, here are the best moments from this weekend's nine matches.

Best Scenes

It's been a difficult first year for ​Newcastle's Miguel Almiron, who arrived in English football almost a year ago to work with Champions League winner Rafa Benitez, and now finds Steve Bruce on the touchline barking instructions at him. But while some in his position may be starting to lose faith, for the Paraguayan, it's only just begun.

He registered his first goal involvement with an assist against ​Manchester City last month, and got himself on the scoresheet for the first time with a late opener against Crystal Palace at the weekend - sparking some scenes we like to see, which can otherwise be described as 'absolute bedlam', around St James' Park.

He had his shirt off within seconds, hugged what appeared to be a random Geordie child, and was hoisted above Andy Carroll's head like Jordan Henderson lifting the ​Champions League trophy.

Best Save

51' Stunning save, @JPickford1! Brilliant reactions to deny Aubameyang from close range after a corner was flicked on to the far post. ⛔️ #EVEARS



 0-0  — Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2019

​Everton 0-0 Arsenal was good for exactly two things; it was a highly-effective sedative, and it produced exactly 1 (one) moment of real quality. Unfortunately that came in denying a goal, not scoring one.

If anyone watching was still awake early in the second half, then you might have noticed a fantastic stop from Jordan Pickford, who somehow got his right hand behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's close range effort following a corner.

If you weren't, well that's what happened. This was the undisputed highlight of a stinker that probably gave Carlo Ancelotti and Mikel Arteta - both new managers watching on from the stands - cause to second-guess the decisions that led them here.

Best Goalkeeping Howler

The picture sums this one up, really.

​From some spectacularly good goalkeeping to some spectacularly terrible, David de Gea was o nce generally considered to be the best goalkeeper in the world, but finds himself rapidly plummeting in the estimations of pretty much everyone with a working pair of eyes.





He's made more errors leading directly to goals than any other Premier League player since the start of last season, and he had another absolute horror-show in Manchester United's 2-0 defeat to Watford.





A tame effort from Ismaila Sarr sprung up from the turf early in the second half, and though it seemed a touch awkward, it looked a simple catch for any goalkeeper - let alone the highest-paid in the world. Yet De Gea, somehow, lets it slip through his fingers to gift the Hornets an opener out of nothing. United, predictably, collapsed.

Best Goal

​ Few would blame you for overlooking this strike, given the relatively meaningless nature of it as a consolation in the dying stages of a relegation dogfight, but we would be remiss in not drawing attention to Jack Grealish's scintillating effort in Aston Villa's 3-1 defeat to Southampton.

The damage had already been done with his side trailing by three goals heading into the last 15 minutes, but when Trezeguet's corner found its way out to him around 20 yards from goal, it mattered not for the Villa captain.

He cushioned it onto his chest and let it bounce, before unleashing a venomous fizzer that spun off the outside of his boot across Alex McCarthy and into the far corner.

Best Assist

With Liverpool not in action this weekend due to Club World Cup duties, the chance was there for either Manchester City or Leicester to gain some ground on the runaway Reds and maximise any fading chances of reining Jurgen Klopp's men back in.

And despite Jamie Vardy opening the scoring in the first half and bloodying the nose of the champions, it was the home side who got it. A 3-1 victory was sealed when Kevin De Bruyne did that thing that Kevin De Bruyne does, where he left the entire Leicester midfield for dead, beat Caglar Soyuncu one-on-one with a rapid change of pace, and picked out Gabriel Jesus at the back post, who tapped in number three.

It's now six goals and 11 assists in 17 Premier League games for De Bruyne now, who may be an early 2020 Ballon d'Or shout if his stupid form carries into the new year.

Best...Wait What the F*ck Did I Just Watch?

​ Heading into any game of real importance, the last thing you want - the very last thing - is your goalkeeper to pull out his best Rey Mysterio impression in the area when you're already down 1-0.





All that is amplified when that game is a London derby, and your name is José Mourinho, and the team you're playing is Chelsea.





Step forward Paulo Gazzaniga, who apparently forgot what sport he was playing for a few seconds late in the first half. The Argentine raced off his line and attempted to fly-kick the ball clear (rather than catch it for some reason) and spectacularly misjudged the flight of the ball. Missing it completely, momentum carried him into Marcos Alonso, and he connected with an exquisite cross-body on the left-back.

Bizarrely, a free-kick was initially given to Tottenham, before VAR intervened to apply common sense and award Chelsea a penalty, which Gazzaniga did not save.

For more from Robbie Copeland, follow him on Twitter!