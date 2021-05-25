Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for May revealed

The Premier League Player of the Month nominees for May have been revealed, with Liverpool duo Alisson and Sadio Mane named alongside Christian Benteke, Gareth Bale, Nicolas Pepe, Aaron Ramsdale, Rodrigo and Joe Willock on the eight-man shortlist.

Alisson's inclusion on the shortlist should come as no surprise following his amazing last-minute goal against West Brom at the Hawthorns. The Brazilian's bullet header handed Jurgen Klopp's side all three points as they went on to secure their place in next season's Champions League.

His teammate Mane has also enjoyed a solid final month of the season following a difficult campaign, grabbing two goals and two assists to aid the Reds' charge towards a top-four finish.

Bale's inclusion comes off the back of his late flurry of goals as he seemingly waves goodbye to Tottenham once again. The Welshman's future is far from certain, though he signs off with five goals in his last five outings including a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

Benteke took his tally for the league campaign into double figures thanks to four goals in his five May outings for Crystal Palace, while Willock's incredible run of recent form has seen him score in seven consecutive appearances for Newcastle - four of which came in the month of May.

Spain international Rodrigo put a frustrating season behind him with a solid finish having scored four goals in his five May outings, while Ramsdale's impressive end to the campaign saw him concede just one goal in his last three appearances as Sheffield United played their final games before returning to the Championship.

Alisson celebrates his goal at West Brom | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The final man on the eight-player shortlist is Arsenal's Pepe. Five goals in four May outings represents an impressive end to a difficult season and he'll be hoping to kick on next campaign as he looks to repay his eye-watering £72m price tag.

You can vote for your favourite on the Premier League website.