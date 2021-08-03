Premier League players to continue taking the knee

Premier League players will continue to take the knee before games next season, in a show of unity against all forms of racism.

The gesture began back in the 2019/20 campaign in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the murder of George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, USA.

Taking the knee was widespread support across the game | Visionhaus/Getty Images

It has since been redefined as being part of the Premier League’s No Room for Racism campaign. Although the majority of football fans support the gesture, some supporters booed the taking of the knee last season.

Despite this, it has been confirmed that it will remain in place during the 2020/21 season.

In a statement, the players said: "We feel now, more than ever, it is important for us to continue to take the knee as a symbol of our unity against all forms of racism.

"We remain resolutely committed to our singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect and equal opportunities for all."

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “The Premier League, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackle racism and all forms of discrimination.

"Following our club captains’ meeting, that collective commitment was reaffirmed and the Premier League will continue to support the players’ strong voice on this important issue.

“Racism in any form is unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. The Premier League will continue to work with our clubs, players and football partners to bring about tangible change to remove inequality from our game.”

Back in February newly promoted Brentford abandoned the gesture as they believed it was ineffectual. However, it is understood that the Bees will be re-adopting taking knee this season.