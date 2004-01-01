Premier League predictions 2021/22: Gameweek 2

I'm sure there were thousands of supporters up and down the country suffering from football burnout this summer, and the thought of the Premier League's return was too much to handle.

Well, 90 minutes into the campaign, and having watched Arsenal crumble against newly-promoted Brentford under the lights of a rocking Community Stadium, we'd been pulled straight back in. Unless you're a Gooner, of course.

The rest of the weekend lived up to the standards set by Friday night's curtain raiser, and we're all back in full swing for round two. There may be no Friday night football this time round, but that means we've got even more to look forward to on Saturday and Sunday.

All eyes will be on how Manchester City bounce back from their shock defeat to Tottenham, if Manchester United can keep up the intensity shown in their smashing of Leeds United, and how many hat-tricks Romelu Lukaku will score on his Chelsea debut against the Gunners.

We can't wait. So, let's dig into 90min's predictions ahead of another rock and roll weekend of Premier League action.

Saturday

Liverpool vs Burnley

Salah will want goals | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Anfield

TV channel? BT Sport 1(UK), fuboTV (US)

This clash may not carry the intrigue that Brentford vs Arsenal delivered, or the fierce hatred between Man Utd and Leeds, but there is some narrative to chew on. Burnley were one of the many teams that beat Liverpool at Anfield last season, kicking off their club record six straight home losses.

It'd be a huge shock if history were to repeat itself on the second week of the season, however. Jurgen Klopp's men are hungry to prove to the doubters that they are title contenders, and Burnley could suffer the brunt of their ire.

The Clarets are on the hunt for their first points of the season, but we don't think they'll be leaving Anfield with anything more than a battering.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Burnley

Aston Villa vs Newcastle United

Off the mark | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Villa Park

TV channel? fuboTV (US)

It was an extremely poor opening day showing from both Aston Villa and Newcastle United last weekend, after they collected a grand total of zero points between them.

Villa were rocked by newcomers Watford, who raced into a 3-0 lead before the visitors pulled back two late strikes, while the Magpies were on the wrong end of a 4-2 defeat to West Ham in a very entertaining clash.

Both teams need to get off the mark, but we fancy things to click into gear for the Villans on Saturday. Danny Ings has already opened his account, and he'll have liked what he saw from the leaky Newcastle defence against the Hammers. He could have some fun.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Friday night hero | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel? fuboTV (US)

The Bees are buzzing after Friday's curtain raising victory over Arsenal, but over at Selhurst Park, the atmosphere has already gone flat. Crystal Palace were hammered 3-0 by Chelsea at the Bridge, and Patrick Vieira is having nightmares of a Frank de Boer style reign.

He needs points to get the season started, while Thomas Frank will be challenging his Brentford players to remain unbeaten for another week. The Eagles will be a different proposition in front of their own fans, who are known for making plenty of noise.

It'll be an entertaining match-up, but it's hard to split the two sides at this stage of the season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford

Leeds vs Everton

Back among the goals | Visionhaus/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Elland Road

TV channel? fuboTV (US)

Leeds supporters have probably just about climbed out from behind their sofas, which is a good thing, because there's another game coming up. Fresh from the 5-1 destruction at the hands of rivals Man Utd, the Whites finally welcome Premier League football back to a packed Elland Road when they take on Everton.

The Toffees got off to a perfect start in their 3-1 win over Southampton, and Rafa Benitez will be demanding signs of consistency from his players. A trip to Leeds is never easy at the best of times, and their fans will be bang up for this one.

Everton have got quality all over the pitch though, making these two teams tough to separate. A score draw would be a decent outcome for both sides.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Everton

Manchester City vs Norwich

Not his day | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Etihad stadium

TV channel? fuboTV (US)

Man City suffered a disastrous start to their title defence at the hands of Spurs, losing 1-0 on an intense afternoon in north London. You have to fear for Norwich City then, who are sleepwalking into the cage of a very angry grizzly bear.

The Canaries were stuffed by Liverpool on their return to the top flight, and it's not going to get any easier for Daniel Farke and his players. Sorry to say, but we could be about to witness a real drubbing.

We predict plenty of goals in this one, although they should all fall for the same team.

Prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Norwich City

Brighton vs Watford

Back in the big time | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 17:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Amex stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK) fuboTV (US)

There were winning starts all round for Watford and Brighton on Gameweek 1, after the Hornets defeated Villa, and the Seagulls came from behind to stun Burnley at Turf Moor. It's a dream start for the pair, who are expecting to be fighting off relegation this season.

With points already on the board, Brighton and Watford will want to maintain their unbeaten starts. Expect the Hornets to be a little less open away from home, and Brighton have struggled to get wins on the board at the Amex in the past.

A draw could be on the cards, although goals may be at a premium.

Prediction: Brighton 0-0 Watford

Sunday

Southampton vs Manchester United

On fire | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 14:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? St Mary's

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League (UK), fuboTV (US)

Are Man Utd really back? The Red Devils dismantled Leeds with frightening ease at Old Trafford, but then again, they did that last year, too. There's something different about this Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes link-up though, and we fancy them to run riot at St Mary's.

Southampton crumbled at Goodison Park on Saturday, conceding three to throw away their early advantage. The loss of centre-back Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City makes them even more vulnerable, and we can't see the Saints going marching to victory on Sunday.

It won't be as straight-forward for Man Utd this weekend, but if they play to their best, it should be fairly routine.

Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Manchester United

Wolves vs Tottenham Hotspur

Say 'cheese' | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 14:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Molineux

TV channel? fuboTV (US)

Who saw this one coming? After all the talk about Spurs' crisis, they only went and beat the champions! It was more perfect than any supporter would have dared imagine, but it's time to get feet back on the ground for the next battle.

Wolves will be hurting after their defeat to Leicester, and Bruno Lage won't want a 100% loss record from two matches. We expect both teams to fancy sneaking a win in this one, but neither will over-commit.

A draw wouldn't be a bad result for either team, especially given Spurs' European duties in midweek.

Prediction: Wolves 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Same old story | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 16:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Emirates stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Are there any Arsenal fans in the world that are feeling confident ahead of this one? The Gunners' campaign kicked off in the worst possible fashion, and surely, it won't get any better against Chelsea.

The Blues were all business as usual in their win over Palace, and that was without Lukaku on the pitch. The Belgian is expected to feature on Sunday, meaning Ben White will already be having nightmares. Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID, however, and will miss out.

It could be another afternoon to forget for Arsenal, and another victory on the march towards a title battle for Thomas Tuchel and his slick Chelsea machine. Make your predictions for how quickly #ArtetaOut will begin trending on Sunday.

Prediction: Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea

Monday

West Ham vs Leicester City

Limbs | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? London stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Finally, we've got the Monday night kickoff, where two Gameweek 1 winners go head to head in East London. West Ham and Leicester put in impressive displays against Newcastle and Wolves, and neither will want to fall off the winning trail.

David Moyes' men showed plenty of spirit and character to come from behind twice to beat the Magpies, but the Foxes are a much sterner opposition. Both proved they know where the goal is, and we expect them to strike gold on Monday.

But Leicester are the stronger of the two clubs, and they should have just enough to return home with all three points.

Prediction: West Ham 1-2 Leicester City