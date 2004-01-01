 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League predictions: 30 best midfielders of 2024/25 season - ranked

Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Martin Odegaard and the top 30 best midfielders in the Premier League right now - ranked.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards