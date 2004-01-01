Premier League predictions & preview: Gameweek 5

Week five of the Premier League gets underway on Friday night as Newcastle entertain Leeds at St. James' Park.

All 20 teams are in action before the end of Sunday, with a huge London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea rounding off a weekend that also sees West Ham host Manchester United at the London Stadium, as well as Liverpool welcoming Crystal Palace to Anfield and Manchester City taking on Southampton at the Etihad.

Ahead of an exciting weekend of action, it's time to preview each and every game - though more importantly, it's time to predict the result of every game! Let's tuck in...

Friday

Newcastle vs Leeds

Newcastle kick off the action against Leeds | Ian MacNicol/Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September,15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK)

Referee? Mike Dean

VAR? Jarred Gillett

Newcastle and Leeds meet on Friday night both looking for a first win of the new Premier League season, taking only three points between them from four games each so far.

The home side have the ability to turn on the style at home, but without Callum Wilson leading the line because of injury it will be down to Allan Saint-Maximin to turn up the heat in the North East. Marcelo Bielsa's Whites like to play an open and expansive game so this should be a good watch.

Full match preview

Newcastle predicted lineup

Leeds predicted lineup

Prediction: Newcastle 3-2 Leeds

Saturday

Wolves vs Brentford

Wolves welcome Brentford to Molineux | David Rogers/Clive Rose/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 12:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Molineux

TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Darren England

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Wolves got their first Premier League win of the season last weekend against Watford, and now come up against a Brentford side dealt a hammer blow by Brighton last time out.

Leandro Trossard netted a last minute winner to end the Bees' unbeaten run, though it was a fairly even game at the Brentford Community Stadium. This one should be too, but the hosts' confidence after winning at Vicarage Road could get them over the line.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Brentford

Burnley vs Arsenal

Burnley need a first win of the season against Arsenal | Visionhaus/Julian Finney/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor

TV channel? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Lee Mason

Sean Dyche's Burnley hope to get their season up and running this Saturday when they host Arsenal at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are yet to taste success in the Premier League this season, with Monday night's 3-1 defeat at Everton the club's third defeat in four. Arsenal, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the season last Saturday thanks to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's goal against Norwich.

This one won't be a pretty spectacle but should be a fairly even game, quite possibly ending all square after Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood have given the Gunners' backline a good going over.

Full match preview

Burnley predicted lineup

Arsenal predicted lineup

Prediction; Burnley 1-1 Arsenal

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

In-form Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield | Matthew Ashton/Justin Tallis/AMA/AFP via Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Anfield

TV channel? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK), Peacock Premium (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Andy Madley

VAR? Andre Marriner

Liverpool's terrific run of form led to a Champions League victory over Milan in midweek, further boosting their confidence ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles were also in the winning column last weekend after downing Tottenham 3-0 at Selhurst Park, a game that will be remembered for Wilfried Zaha's fine performance and Odsonne Edouard's splendid debut cameo.

Here it could be a different story, simply because Jurgen Klopp's Reds are in top form.

Full match preview

Liverpool preview

Crystal Palace preview

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Southampton

Manchester City entertain Southampton at the Etihad | Robbie Jay Barratt/Ian MacNicol- AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Jonathon Moss

VAR? Martin Atkinson

Speaking of form teams, Manchester City are like a runaway express train in front of goal right now.

Pep Guardiola's side have scored 18 times in their last four games, a run that has included two 5-0 wins in the Premier League and a 6-3 drubbing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Southampton can be defensively resolute on their day, but good luck to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in trying to stop the Cityzens.

Full match preview

Man City predicted lineup

Southampton predicted lineup

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Southampton

Norwich vs Watford

Norwich need a win against Watford | Ryan Pierse/Marc Atkins/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 15:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Carrow Road

TV channel? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports - UK), Peacock Premium (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK - 5.15pm) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Robert Jones

VAR? Graham Scott

Carrow Road will be a full of tension on Saturday as Daniel Farke's Norwich try to get their first points on the board at the fifth time of asking.

The Canaries have a good chance of doing just that against fellow new-boys Watford, who themselves are without a win in three after seeing off Aston Villa on the opening day of the season. Norwich haven't played badly thus far and this could be the game where their luck changes for the better - but they still may not grab all three points.

Prediction: Norwich 2-2 Watford

Aston Villa vs Everton

Aston Villa's game with Everton rounds off the weekend | Ryan Pierse/Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Saturday 18 September, 17:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Villa Park

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK) Match of the Day (BBC - UK)

Referee? Craig Pawson

VAR? Paul Tierney

Aston Villa's clash with Everton rounds off the entertainment on Saturday, and it should be a decent game between two very capable sides.

Dean Smith's Villans were unlucky to lose at Chelsea last time out after stastically outplaying the champions of Europe, while the Toffees are flying high under Rafa Benitez. He's scooped up ten points from a possible 12, effectively ending any bad feeling between him and the club's supporters (you know, because of the Liverpool connection).

Here, it could be really boil down to who is more clinical in front of goal as both should create chances freely. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's absence could prove the difference.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Everton

Sunday

Brighton vs Leicester

Brighton have nine points on the board, Leicester six | Clive Rose/James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Sunday 19 September, 14:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? Amex Stadium

TV channel? Peacock Premium (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK) Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK)

Referee? Stuart Attwell

VAR? Peter Bankes

Sunday's feast of football begins on the south coast when Brighton entertain Leicester at the Amex, three days on from the Foxes' latest venture into the Europa League.

Graham Potter's Seagulls are riding high after picking up three wins in their first four games, the latest being a dramatic late win at Brentford. Leicester's form has been more up and down, with Thursday's draw with Napoli following two wins and two defeats in the league.

Brendan Rodgers' side have a good record at the Amex though, and that could tilt the balance in what should be an aesthetically pleasing encounter.

Prediction; Brighton 1-2 Leicester

West Ham vs Manchester United

David Moyes' West Ham will fancy their chances against United | Craig Mercer/Jonathan Moscrop/MB Media/Getty Images

What time is kick off? Sunday 19 September, 14:00 (BST)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK) Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? Darren England

Fresh from contrasting fortunes in Europe, West Ham entertain Manchester United in Sunday's other 2pm kick off.

Yours truly will be in attendance at the London Stadium to watch David Moyes' side try to build on a terrific result against Dinamo Zagreb, although things are made a little trickier by Michail Antonio's absence through suspension.

On the other side, there's this guy called Cristiano Ronaldo - but even his third goal in two games couldn't stop the Red Devils capitulating against Young Boys in the Champions League. Could be honours even in a stonking game, though United will fancy all three points given their Premier League away record.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Manchester United

Tottenham vs Chelsea

A huge London derby for Nuno Espirito Santo and Thomas Tuchel | Chloe Knott/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Danehouse - Getty Images/AFP

What time is kick off? Sunday 19 September, 16:30 (BST)

Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock Premium (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports YouTube Channel (UK) Match of the Day 2 (BBC - UK)

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Our appetites already whetted by the 2pm kick-offs, the weekend's football fix rounds off with a tasty looking London derby between bitter rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

North London will be rocking to the tune of 60,000 fans but it's going to be far from straight forward for Nuno Espirito Santo's Spurs against the Champions of Europe, even though they've picked up nine points from a possible 12.

Furthermore, Chelsea remain in fine form under Thomas Tuchel, and they now have the fearsome Romelu Lukaku spearheading their attack with oodles of class. His presence alone makes the visitors overwhelming favourites.

Prediction; Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea

