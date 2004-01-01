Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 24

The FA Cup fifth round took over in midweek, but the Premier League now comes immediately roaring back on Valentine’s weekend.

There are couple of huge games on Saturday in particular as Liverpool travel to Leicester and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham. There is also pressure on Manchester United to win on Sunday, while Chelsea will be determined to keep up their recent form.

Here’s a run through of all 10 Premier League games, complete with predictions and team news.

Saturday 13 February

Leicester vs Liverpool

Alisson will hope to have a better day | JON SUPER/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Leicester and Liverpool kick off the weekend in the Premier League with an enticing fixture at King Power Stadium in a battle of third against fourth.

This is a must-win for both clubs and each will see it as an opportunity, despite facing a difficult opponent. Each has won only two of their last five Premier League games and need a big performance to stay firmly in the top four battle.

Liverpool would actually go above Leicester with a win, although that is a tough ask for a Reds side that is still plagued by injuries and, by their own admittance, struggling with confidence.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Burnley

Burnley won 1-0 in the reverse fixture in November | James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

This one may not attract many neutral fans and is unlikely to be flush with goals, but both Crystal Palace and Burnley will see this contest as an important one in which to pick up points.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets don’t score many goals but Palace will give them opportunities as Roy Hodgson’s side have the worst defensive record in the league outside the relegation zone.

Palace could actually jump into the top half of the table with a win and if other results this weekend go in their favour. Burnley will want to increase the gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley

Manchester City vs Tottenham

It's Guardiola vs Mourinho this weekend | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 17.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Jose Mourinho is renowned for digging out big results when it matters most, yet it is difficult to imagine him pulling it out of the bag against old foe Pep Guardiola this time.

Spurs are in disarray, having lost three in a row before a win against West Brom last weekend, but have since also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Everton in a game that went to extra-time.

In stark contrast, City have won 15 games in a row in all competitions, nine of them in the Premier League. They took full advantage of a struggling Liverpool side last time out.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa will look to Jack Grelish for leadership | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Amex Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

For the second time this season, Aston Villa will face Brighton in the Premier League immediately after beating Arsenal. The last time it happened, the Seagulls actually won at Villa Park.

The onus is on Villa to turn the tables, especially if they want to stay in contention for a European place this season and not sink into the mid-table band of the division.

Brighton are five games unbeaten and have enjoyed big wins over Tottenham and Liverpool, but in the same breath they have failed to break down Fulham and Burnley.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa

Sunday 14 February

Southampton vs Wolves

Will Takumi Minamino inspire Southampton on his home debut? | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? St Mary’s

TV channel? Amazon Prime (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Valentine’s Day itself begins in the Premier League with Wolves travelling to Southampton. The Saints stopped their recent rot by beating the same opposition on the road in the FA Cup in midweek.

Wolves are having a poor season by their own standards since returning to the top flight and Willy Boly and Daniel Podence both remain sidelined for this one.

The game also represents the chance for Takumi Minamino to make his home debut for Southampton, having marked his first appearance at Newcastle with a goal.

Prediction: Southampton 1-0 Wolves

West Brom vs Manchester United

The pressure is on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to win | Pool/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? The Hawthorns

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Manchester United know they have to win on Sunday just to remain in the Premier League title race. There is every chance that rivals City could eight points clear by then as well.

Since going top in January, United have only one won of their last four league fixtures. They returned to winning ways in the FA Cup in midweek but needed extra-time to beat West Ham.

There are goals to be had against West Brom, who haven’t kept a clean sheet since November and have conceded at least two in each of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Prediction: West Brom 1-2 Manchester United

Arsenal vs Leeds

Nicolas Pepe was sent off last time Arsenal played Leeds | PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 16.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Emirates Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Arsenal and Leeds couldn’t score a goal between them in November, a poor game in which Nicolas Pepe was sent off for the Gunners and their first top flight meeting in 16 years.

Both sides have had significant ups and downs in form since then, with Arsenal failing to win any of the last three in the league after an earlier run of five wins in six. Leeds, meanwhile, have won seven and lost six league games since they last faced Arsenal.

Another draw seems the most likely result, but this time with at least a goal apiece.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Leeds

Everton vs Fulham

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not feature for Everton | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 19.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Goodison Park

TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Is Calvert-Lewin injured?



Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be available to face Fulham, having picked up a hamstring injury against Tottenham in the FA Cup. He should, however, be okay to face Manchester City in midweek.

Everton have been extremely hit and miss this season, but confidence will be high after snatching a draw against Manchester United and getting through to the last eight of the FA Cup.

For Fulham, it is 12 Premier League games and counting without a win and they have only scored six times during that run, which has included mostly draws.

Ex-Everton talent Ademola Lookman will be Fulham’s brightest attacking threat, but the Toffees should have too much, even with a handful of possible doubts.

Prediction: Everton 2-1 Fulham

Monday 15 February

West Ham vs Sheffield United

Jesse Lingard is back for West Ham this weekend | Visionhaus/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

West Ham lost vital momentum in their hunt for a European place last weekend when they were unable to break down Fulham and have since been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have started to finally get things together, progressing to the last eight of the cup and winning three of their last six in the Premier League.

Form and quality still sides with the Hammers, though, who will be determined to get easier points on the board with more difficult games lying just ahead.

Prediction: West Ham 2-0 Sheffield United

Chelsea vs Newcastle

Thomas Tuchel has quickly transformed Chelsea's fortune | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Stamford Bridge

TV channel? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

We’ll find out in due course if it is just ‘new manager syndrome’ or if Thomas Tuchel is actually a significant upgrade on Frank Lampard, but there is a clear line in Chelsea’s form, performances and results before and after Lampard was sacked.

The Blues have won three in a row in the Premier League, have continued advancing in the FA Cup and only conceded once in Tuchel’s five games in charge.

Newcastle are better now than they were for most of January, but they are far from watertight at the back and may struggle to score goals of their own at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle

