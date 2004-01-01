Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 26

The Premier League games keep coming thick and fast, with every round of fixtures now increasingly more important than the last as we enter the final stretch of the 202021 season.

Chelsea's clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon is the pick of the fixtures in this gameweek, but there are also plenty of other intriguing games going on, including Arsenal's trip to Leicester, Liverpool's visit to Sheffield United and Tottenham hosting Burnley.

Here's a rundown of how to watch every game and what to expect in each...

Saturday 27 February

Manchester City vs West Ham

What time is kick off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport (UK)

It looks difficult for anyone to stop a Manchester City side that has won 19 consecutive games across four different competitions, but West Ham are at least on a good run of their own.

The Hammers have risen to fourth in the Premier League after winning seven of their last nine league games and have looked particularly inspired in recent weeks by the arrival of Jesse Lingard.

David Moyes is enjoying similar success to that which he had with Everton a decade or so ago, and his side beat Tottenham last time out. But City are a different beast entirely.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-0 West Ham

West Brom vs Brighton

What time is kick off? 15.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? The Hawthorns

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

It might already be too late for West Brom, 11 points adrift of safety with only 13 games left to play, but if there is to be a miraculous recovery it has to start with this six-pointer against Brighton.

The Baggies may have only won twice this season, but they are at least unbeaten in their last two games and have also plugged some of the holes at the back in those particular outings.

Brighton haven’t really been beaten by anyone below them in the table this season, having largely only been beaten by the biggest sides, although it is their inability to turn draws into wins that is responsible for their lowly position.

Prediction: West Brom 1-1 Brighton

Leeds vs Aston Villa

What time is kick off? 17.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Elland Road

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

Aston Villa have been the definition of inconsistent since the end of a purple patch in December saw Dean Smith win Manager of the Month, failing to put together consecutive Premier League wins but also not losing more than one at a time.

Leeds have a very real chance of finishing their first season back in the top flight in the top half and would actually go above Villa if they won this one - albeit having played twice more.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are usually one extreme or the other. They very rarely draw games and have only shared points twice all season, the lowest in the division.

Prediction: Leeds 0-1 Aston Villa

Newcastle vs Wolves

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? St. James’ Park

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

Wolves have struggled this season for the first time since returning to the Premier League in 2018, although not as much as a Newcastle side now nervously looking behind them at the drop zone.

The Magpies have only taken six points from a possible 30 so far this calendar year and would finish the weekend in the bottom three if they lose at home to Wolves and Fulham were to win on Sunday. Also being without top scorer Callum Wilson since the start of the month is an additional blow.

Wolves have actually seen significantly improved results and consistency of late, going unbeaten in the Premier League so far in February and only dropping points against high flying Leicester.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-2 Wolves

Sunday 28 February

Crystal Palace vs Fulham

What time is kick off? 12.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel? BBC1 (UK)

Crystal Palace are coming off the high of a 95th minute winner in their rivalry game against Brighton last time out and could all but secure their place in the Premier League season by winning this one.

Palace have long lacked a real goalscoring centre forward presence and it was important that January signing Jean-Philippe Mateta got off the mark against Brighton, while the winner deep into stoppage time came from Christian Benteke.

Fulham have their own promising striker in Josh Maja, who scored twice in the recent victory over Everton. The Cottagers are generally on the up and have at last started to turn draws into wins to climb closer and closer towards potential safety.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Fulham

Leicester vs Arsenal

What time is kick off? 12.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? King Power Stadium

TV channel? BT Sport (UK)

Elimination from the Europa League on Thursday could be the catalyst for a collapse at Leicester, or it could provide the opportunity to sharpen their focus on a top four Premier League finish without additional midweek distractions.

There is every chance the Foxes could finish the weekend in second place and, on current form and quality, they would be expected to win at home against the worst Arsenal side in Premier League history, with the Gunners having slumped again of late.

Arsenal’s saviour since the start of December has been Bukayo Saka, but manager Mikel Arteta is worried about burnout and has admitted the teenage winger is struggling with fatigue.

Prediction: Leicester 3-1 Arsenal

Tottenham vs Burnley

What time is kick off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

Tottenham haven’t been as low as ninth in the Premier League since they lost on the opening weekend of the season against Everton and simply have to get a win this weekend to have even the vaguest hopes of making it into the top four.

A second season is usually when Jose Mourinho enjoys his best success, but his Spurs side has lost five of its last six Premier League games to slide into mid-table.

Burnley will hope to take advantage of that disastrous run and should be fresher given that Spurs, albeit a largely rotated version of the team, were in action in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Burnley

Chelsea vs Manchester United

What time is kick off? 16.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Stamford Bridge

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

Most of Manchester United’s meetings with ‘Big Six’ rivals this season haven’t been flush will goals, failing to win any and drawing 0-0 with Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Avoiding defeat to Chelsea is important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this weekend to at least keep the Blues at bay in the race for the top four. A win, however, would be a huge result as it would extend that gap to fifth place to nine points.

Chelsea are still unbeaten under new manager Thomas Tuchel and enjoyed an impressive Champions League win in midweek against Atletico Madrid, although it was far from plain sailing in the Premier league against Southampton last weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United

Sheffield United vs Liverpool

What time is kick off? 19.15 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Bramall Lane

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

After four back-to-back defeats in the Premier League have made the highs of last season seem like a lifetime ago, Liverpool will be hoping that facing the side bottom of the table, 14 points adrift of safety and themselves on a three-game losing streak, will be the opportunity they need.

Sheffield United are not to be taken lightly, though. The Blades beat Manchester United in January when a walkover was expected and only narrowly lost at Anfield in the reverse fixture of this contest earlier in the season.

Liverpool have been hit with the news that Jordan Henderson will be out until late March, while a decision is yet to be made whether goalkeeper Alisson will feature so soon after the tragic loss of his father.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Liverpool

Monday 1 March

Everton vs Southampton

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Goodison Park

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK)

Everton won a Merseyside derby at Anfield for the first time since 1999 in their last outing and are further boosted by the likelihood that top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin will start his first game in nearly three weeks after recovering from a hamstring injury.

DCL was only fit enough for the bench against Liverpool, while influential midfielder Allan could also finally get back on the pitch for the Toffees after two months out.

Southampton are in a real Premier League slump that was only temporarily halted by a draw against Chelsea last weekend, having been soundly beaten by Leeds in midweek.

Prediction: Everton 4-2 Southampton

