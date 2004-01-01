Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 27

The 2020/21 Premier League season is full steam ahead as another full weekend programme awaits all 20 clubs.

After a bumper gameweek 26, which saw 14 clubs play twice, things are a little less hectic this time around, but there's inevitably going to be some tired legs trawling up and down the country. In terms of what's at stake, the race for Champions League football is hotting up, while things are also getting a little tasty at the bottom of the table.

The Manchester derby is the headline act of the weekend action, but there will be plenty of intrigue and interest the following day when Carlo Ancelotti takes his high-flying Everton to former club Chelsea for a top four showdown with Thomas Tuchel.

To get you in the mood for what's to come, here's your dose of preview and predictions.

Saturday 6 March

Burnley vs Arsenal

Two contrasting styles meet at Turf Moor | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Turf Moor

TV channel? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US)

It will be a real contrast of styles when tiki-taka loving Burnley take on long-ball specialists Arsenal in the first game of the weekend.

Okay, we're pulling your leg on that one, but you get the idea of how things might play out in Lancashire. In terms of recent outings, Burnley got battered by Tottenham before nicking a point off Leicester, while Arsenal most recently got the better of Leicester on the road.

This won't be an easy game for Arsenal, but they seem to like upsetting the odds under Arteta. As such, a narrow away win slips on to the invisible coupon.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Arsenal

Sheffield United vs Southampton

Two of the nice guys in football | ADAM DAVY/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Bramall Lane

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)

Sheffield United looked absolutely dead and buried a few weeks ago, but after picking up their fourth win of the season over Aston Villa in midweek things are starting to look up for Chris Wilder.

Things aren't going so great for Ralph Hasenhuttl now, however, and the Southampton boss probably just wants to piece together a squad that doesn't involve several members of the club's crèche.

A narrow Sheffield United win? Go on then.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Southampton

Aston Villa vs Wolves

It's derby time in the Midlands | Getty Images/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 17.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Villa Park

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)

The best of the Saturday entertainment is likely to be found in the Midlands, when Aston Villa take on neighbouring Wolves.

The game isn't likely to be a barnstorming watch if Nuno gets his way, but passion aplenty could be enough to serve up a real treat even though there will be no fans in attendance. Form wise, Wolves are getting better after a bit of a lull, while Villa continue to be more up than down despite what their midweek defeat to Sheffield United may suggest.

We may not get too many goals in a feisty affair, but the home side should shade it.

Prediction: Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves

Brighton vs Leicester

Leicester will enjoy being on the road again | MICHAEL REGAN/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? AMEX Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

It's getting to that point of the season where Leicester start to feel the pressure of a brilliant six months of form.

In this case, it's more like four and a half months, but the wheel nuts appear to have been loosened on Brendan Rodgers' Champions League chasing wagon already. Trying to do some more damage to their top four hopes will be Brighton, who normally look razor sharp in the build up phase and, well, that's about it.

The Seagulls can beat anyone on their day, but not being able to score is a real issue. Leicester have injuries, but they also have spirit - and that's enough for three points.

Prediction: Brighton 1-2 Leicester

Sunday 7 March

West Brom vs Newcastle

Sam Allardyce and Steve Bruce pictured way back when | Clive Mason/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? The Hawthorns

TV channel? Amazon Prime (UK), fuboTV (US)

Things are getting a bit desperate for Sam Allardyce and West Brom, with no end to their miserable run of form in sight.

Speaking of miserable, that brings us on to Newcastle nicely - with things under Steve Bruce's guidance seemingly going from bad to worse. Out of form on the pitch, they have a mutiny on their hands off it and Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron pencilled into the treatment room until April at the very least.

Boing boing from a Baggies point of view, and perhaps this is just the game they need.

Prediction: West Brom 2-0 Newcastle

Liverpool vs Fulham

Fulham were superb against Liverpool earlier this season | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 14.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Anfield

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)

Remember when Fulham absolutely played Liverpool off the park a few months ago and we all presumed it was a bit of a fluke?

Turns out, it wasn't. Okay, so Fulham are struggling and are still in the relegation zone, but Scott Parker really can get his side playing nice football. Liverpool, as it turns out, aren't the greatest side of all time, though injuries can definitely be held accountable for just how bad their fall from grace has been.

Liverpool have lost five in a row at Anfield, surely it can't become six?

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Fulham

Man City vs Man Utd

Pep is looking to make it 22 wins in a row - Ole and Man Utd stand in his way | Michael Regan/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 16.30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)

Manchester City's recent form reads:



Played: 21

Won: 21

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals scored: 55

Goals conceded: 8

Not much more we need to say, is there?

Probably not, but we will anyway as it's a big Manchester derby for both clubs. City want to keep winning forever, and United need to turn a corner after a rather indifferent run of form. Shame they'll probably be sh*t out of luck here...

Prediction: Man City 3-1 Man Utd

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson's Palace can be stodgy opponents to break down | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 19.15 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Well, well, well, wouldn't you just know it. Tottenham play Gareth Bale and Dele Alli, they start scoring goals and the emphasis is on how good they are going forwards rather than how bad they can be at the back.

Bad, or a variation of it, is something Palace have been many times this season, but recently they've been pretty resilient. All signs point to a bit of a bore fest, but you never know what you're going to get from Jose's Spurs. Let's hope it's the fun stuff.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace

Monday 8 March

Chelsea vs Everton

Tuchel and Ancelotti have previous in Germany | GUENTER SCHIFFMANN/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Stamford Bridge

TV channel? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US)

Two of the Premier League's form sides go head to head at *checks notes* 6pm on Monday night, when Chelsea entertain Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides have conquered Liverpool at Anfield over the past couple of weeks, and now - perhaps surprisingly - find themselves directly competing for a Champions League qualification berth. Thomas Tuchel holds all the cards at the time of writing, but victory in Carlo Ancelotti's game in hand would elevate the Toffees back into the top four.

A win here would be sensational, but may be a step too far. Still, don't discount a point for the visitors...

Prediction: Chelsea 0-0 Everton

West Ham vs Leeds

David Moyes' West Ham outclassed Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds earlier this season | OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

It feels like nine million years ago that West Ham and Leeds last played a game of Premier League football, owing to the fact that both sides played just the once in gameweek 26.

They should be well rested ahead of the clash at the London Stadium, one that should see an open and entertaining game full of goals. Leeds will go hell for leather in attack, while West Ham are more than capable of picking apart the holes that will inevitably be left behind.

Should be fun, if nothing else.

Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Leeds

Wednesday 10 March

Manchester City vs Southampton

Guardiola meets Hasenhuttl in City's second double gameweek in a row | Robin Jones/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18.00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), fuboTV (US)

We've got absolutely no idea how these sides will be feeling after their first games of the week, nor do we have any idea about team selection.

But an educated guess would suggest slight rotation from City's point of view, while Southampton will probably field a similar 11 to the one that takes on Sheffield United - largely because Ralph Hasenhuttl won't have too many alternatives.

What we can predict with more confidence is another home win, regardless of how things go a few days before. 23 and counting? Could be...

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Southampton

