Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 29

Blink and you'll miss gameweek 29.

It's FA Cup weekend, but for those teams who aren't involved, it's time to finally catch up on those pesky games in hand. I just want to look at the table without having to do some maths every time, is that too much to ask for?

We've got four games this weekend, and here's all you need to know about them.

Friday 19 March

Fulham vs Leeds United

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Craven Cottage

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US), fuboTV (US)

Is this going to be a cracker? Or the most boring match of the weekend? We've got two sides who are both in miserable form, yet actually play some pretty fun football.

Fulham have actually only lost four of their last 17 Premier League games, but the problem is they have only won three of those. Ten draws isn't going to get you anywhere.

As for Leeds, they barely even know what a draw is. Their goalless bore draw with Chelsea last time out was just their third draw all season.

It's The Draw Magnet vs The Undrawable. Only one side will have their way.

Prediction: Fulham 1-2 Leeds United

Saturday 20 March

Brighton vs Newcastle United

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Amex Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Another of those which looks like it could stink up the weekend, Brighton's meeting with Newcastle doesn't really get the heart pumping from a neutral perspective. However, with these two sides 16th and 17th in the Premier League, it's actually one of the most important matches of the season.

Brighton play some excellent football but are yet to figure out how to turn that into regular wins. The 2-1 win over Southampton last time out ended a run of five games without a victory, and the Seagulls are now looking to win back-to-back league games for just the second time since November 2019.

Despite that tricky form, Brighton will fancy themselves against Newcastle, whose bad results go hand-in-hand with some miserable performances as well.

Prediction: Brighton 2-0 Newcastle

Sunday 21 March

West Ham United vs Arsenal

What time is kick off? 15:00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US)

Arsenal will be hoping to make it two derby victories in a row when they meet fellow Londoners West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners' 2-1 victory over Tottenham was impressive, but they followed that up with a 1-0 loss at home to Olympiacos which summed up pretty much everything that's wrong with the club these days.

Mikel Arteta will know his side must be at 100% if they are to avoid defeat against West Ham, who haven't lost to a side outside the top four since December's defeat to Chelsea (if that even counts). They will be up for this one.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

???? days until we're back under the Villa Park lights for #AVLTOT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/djrdZZQnkz — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 17, 2021

What time is kick off? 19:30 (GMT)

Where is it being played? Villa Park

TV channel? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US), fuboTV (US)

Postponed back in January after Villa's entire first team were forced into isolation, these two sides will finally get their games in hand played this weekend while a lot of their rivals are partying in the cup.

Spurs can move three points behind the top four with a victory here, and boy, do they need that. Losing to Arsenal was bad, but crashing out of the Europa League against Dinamo was the lowest of the low. If any team needs three points this weekend, it's Spurs.

That being said, Villa are also crying out for a win. They handed Sheffield United one of their four wins this season and then followed that up with a draw against Newcastle of all teams. If they want to keep their European hopes alive, victory here is paramount.

Dean Smith will give Jack Grealish a last-minute fitness test to see whether he can return for the first time in five games, and Villa's hopes may rest on that.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham

