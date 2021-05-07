Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 35

With each passing week, the 2020/21 Premier League season is nearing its conclusion.

Both the title race and the relegation battle could be sealed in game week 35, although the battle for the top four and other European places looks set to continue until the final day of the campaign.

This is all the information you need to know so you can keep track of the action…

Friday 7 May 2021

Leicester vs Newcastle

Leicester must stay focused on two fronts | ANDREW BOYERS/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (BST), 15.00 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? King Power Stadium

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Paul Tierney

Leicester will have one eye on the FA Cup final next weekend, but any slip ups in the Premier League between now and the end of the season could still leave the Foxes in danger of falling out of the top four and missing the Champions League cut for the second year in a row.

Newcastle will be well aware that even just a point here has the potential to mathematically save them from relegation if Fulham later fail to beat Burnley on Monday night.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Newcastle

Saturday 8 May 2021

Leeds vs Tottenham

Ryan Mason faces his toughest Premier League challenge yet | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.30 (BST), 07.30 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Elland Road

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? BT Sport (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Michael Oliver

VAR: Paul Tierney

Either side of defeat in the EFL Cup final, Tottenham have enjoyed back-to-back Premier League wins since Ryan Mason was appointed as interim successor to Jose Mourinho. But travelling to Leeds will be the toughest league test yet for the 29-year-old and his team.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds haven’t won in their last three Premier League games but continue to flirt with a place in the top half of the table, which would be an incredible achievement to mark the club’s first season back in the top flight.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Tottenham

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace

Can Crystal Palace take advantage of Sheffield United having nothing to play for? | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15.00 (BST), 10.00 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Bramall Lane

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Robert Jones

Sheffield United actually responded to their relegation being confirmed last month by winning their next game, although the Blades have since also suffered a heavy defeat to Tottenham.

This will be the penultimate game at Bramall Lane this season and Crystal Palace will hope it is an opportunity for them to put some more points on the board and climb closer to mid-table.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Man City could seal the Premier League title this weekend | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 17.30 (BST), 12.30 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Etihad Stadium

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

As chance would have it, the week that saw Manchester City and Chelsea both reach the Champions League final ends with a Premier League dress rehearsal of that Istanbul showdown.

Victory in this one would secure City a third Premier League title in four years, regardless of what Manchester United do this weekend. Any other result would only delay the inevitable.

Chelsea have been a different prospect under Thomas Tuchel since January, with defensive strength and clean sheets a specialty. They won’t want to come away from Manchester with a loss.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-1 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Southampton

Liverpool have had recent setbacks in their race for the top four | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.15 (BST), 03.15 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Anfield

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premuim (USA)

Referee: Kevin Friend

VAR: Andre Marriner

After appearing to have overcome an awful blip that took hold in late December and lasted until early March, Liverpool have been stung by late equalisers in each of their last two games. Those results have harmed their top four chances even more and they badly need wins on the board.

Southampton can still mathematically be relegated but the chances are very slim and the Saints ultimately have very little to play for other than jostling for bottom half places. That could work in Liverpool’s favour, although Southampton did win the reverse fixture in January.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Sunday 9 May 2021

Wolves vs Brighton

Wolves have fallen short of their own recent standards this season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 12.00 (BST), 07.00 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Molineux

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? BBC (UK), Peacock Premium (USA)

Referee: Jonathan Moss

VAR: Andre Marriner

Wolves will be determined for a positive run of form to end what has been their most challenging season since returning to the Premier League in 2018. A string of wins could even still yield a top half finish, although the run-in gets much tougher after hosting Brighton.

The Seagulls will be happy of another season in the Premier League and still have the chance to equal their highest ever top flight finish if they can climb to 13th before the end of the month.

Prediction: Wolves 1-0 Brighton

Aston Villa vs Manchester United

Fan protests saw Man Utd's last Premier League game postponed | Getty Images/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 14.05 (BST), 09.05 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Villa Park

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), Peacock Premium (USA)

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Jarred Gillett

Fan protests gave Manchester United a weekend off in between their Europa League semi-final legs against Roma when last Sunday’s Liverpool clash was postponed. But now kicks off a run of three games in just five days to try and squeeze everything in.

Victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side here would guarantee a top four place and Champions League football next season, regardless of what happens in the Europa League final.

Villa still have plenty to play for and are on course to finish in the top half of the table, a remarkable turnaround from last season when their survival wasn’t secure until the final day.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Manchester United

West Ham vs Everton

West Ham can put pressure on the top four | Pool/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 16.30 (BST), 11.30 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? London Stadium

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Darren England

Asked to predict which of these two clubs was most likely to challenge for a top four place this season, most probably would have chosen Everton. Instead, it is West Ham who are nipping at the heels of those in the Champions League berths.

Victory could see the Hammers really put pressure on Chelsea again if the Blues have lost to Manchester City on Saturday. Everton, meanwhile, still have European aspirations of their own and a strong end to the season could mean qualifying for the new Conference League or better.

Prediction: West Ham 2-1 Everton

Arsenal vs West Brom

Arsenal are reeling from Europa League semi-final heartbreak | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 19.00 (BST), 14.00 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Emirates Stadium

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? BT Sport (UK),fubo TV (USA)

Referee: Peter Bankes

VAR: Mike Dean

Arsenal have to immediately pick themselves up following the disappointment of failing to reach the Europa League final because there is still a very real threat they could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League for the first time since the 1994/95 season.

West Brom, as they showed against Chelsea when they scored five at Stamford Bridge, can pose a threat. However, defeat would consign the Baggies to the Championship next season, regardless of any other results. If Newcastle win on Friday night they would be down before kick-off.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 West Brom

Monday 10 May 2021

Fulham vs Burnley

Fulham will be relegated on Monday if they don't match Newcastle's result | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20.00 (BST), 15.00 (EDT)

Where is it the game played? Craven Cottage

How to watch on TV in the UK and USA? Sky Sports (UK), fubo TV (USA)

Referee: David Coote

VAR: Peter Bankes

Fulham’s brief hopes of mounting a late escape from the relegation zone have been all but killed off by a run of five defeats in their last six games. They will be mathematically down on Monday night if they fail to match Newcastle’s result. But time is running out either way.

Burnley’s nine-point cushion above the drop zone doesn’t make them safe yet, but the fact they are playing Fulham serves to put their destiny in their own hands. A win would guarantee a fifth consecutive Premier League season, their longest top flight spell since the 1960s.

Prediction: Fulham 0-0 Burnley

