Premier League previews & predictions: Gameweek 7

European football has come and gone and we're now gearing up for another round of Premier League action.

The David Moyes derby will kick things off on Saturday when Everton and Manchester United go head to head, but the end to the weekend could be the real showstopper as Liverpool and Manchester City are set to come to blows once again.

Here's all you need to know about gameweek 7.

Saturday

Manchester United vs Everton

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 12:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Old Trafford

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US)

Referee? Michael Oliver

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Fourth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Everton have shared identical records so far this season, but Saturday's early game will give one side the chance to pull away from the other.

United have been getting decent results but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to prove he actually deserves those victories and isn't just riding the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea.

Outfoxing Rafa Benitez isn't going to be an easy job. Everton have enjoyed a hot start to the season, but the wave of momentum from beating Villarreal should steer United to victory.

Prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Everton

Read 90min's preview of Man Utd vs Everton here.

Read 90min's predicted Man Utd lineup here.

Read 90min's predicted Everton lineup here.

Burnley vs Norwich

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Turf Moor

TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Kevin Friend

VAR? Craig Pawson

Dropping all the way down the table, Saturday's next game will pit 19th against 20th as Norwich make the trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.

Norwich are still looking for their first point, while Sean Dyche's side have just two draws to their name, so this one already has the relegation-six-pointer feeling.

Neither side have been particularly good this season, but Burnley know how to set up solidly and frustrate inexperienced sides like Norwich, whose search for any form of joy in the top flight may well continue.

Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Norwich

Chelsea vs Southampton

Six goals with the spoils shared the last time we hosted the Saints. ?#CHESOU matchday minus one. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/evABtYlMKS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 1, 2021

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Stamford Bridge

TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Martin Atkinson

VAR? Mike Dean

After two 1-0 losses on the bounce, Chelsea will look to get things back on track with a victory over Southampton.

The Blues were overwhelmingly bested by both Manchester City and Juventus over the past week and will be relishing the chance to face a comparatively smaller side like Southampton, who remain without a win in the Premier League this season.

The Saints are tricky customers, however, and will not make life easy for Chelsea. Even still, expect Thomas Tuchel's men to eke out the victory.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

Read 90min's preview of Chelsea vs Southampton here.

Read 90min's predicted Chelsea lineup here

Read 90min's predicted Southampton lineup here.

Leeds vs Watford

?️ "Raphinha is available, Bamford is not. Another player who was injured, Llorente is available." pic.twitter.com/1ME5K2WMoQ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 30, 2021

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Elland Road

TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Simon Hooper

VAR? Lee Mason

Another side hunting their first three points of the season, Leeds are in a miserable run of form and will be desperate to bring that to an end when they host Watford.

The Hornets have picked up big results in the past few weeks against Newcastle and Norwich, which have steered them all the way up to 12th in the Premier League standings - four points clear of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.

Leeds remain without striker Patrick Bamford and a handful of other first-team stars, and those absences could prevent them from stealing the win here.

Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Watford

Wolves vs Newcastle

SB on Allan Saint-Maximin's Player of the Month nomination:



"There's no doubt about it, he's playing very well. I'm delighted he's been nominated and let's hope he gets it - he deserves it. We all know what a good player he is for us so it'd be nice to see him get the award." pic.twitter.com/Zlom1f7s2E — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2021

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Molineux Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Graham Scott

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

There's some cautious optimism around both Wolves and Newcastle, who come into their meeting on Saturday in not-awful form.

Wolves are looking to make it back-to-back wins after seeing off Southampton last time out, and while Newcastle might still be searching for their first win of the campaign, they have often been fun to watch and their two draws over the past two weeks suggest things are trending in the right direction.

Adama Traore vs Allan Saint-Maximin sounds like a highlight reel waiting to happen, and there's a good chance it'll be one of those two who decides this one.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

Brighton vs Arsenal

? The goals

? The reactions

? The tweets



Get the final word on Sunday's memorable north London derby ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 28, 2021

When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 17:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? AMEX Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC/fuboTV (US)

Referee? Jonathan Moss

VAR? Chris Kavanagh

Brighton managed to keep their hot start to the season alive by avoiding defeat against Crystal Palace last time out, but they'll face their toughest test of the season when Arsenal come to town in Saturday's late game.

Graham Potter's side have been largely superb at both ends of the pitch this year, although we saw some signs of weakness from them against the Eagles as they missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.

It's been the exact opposite for Arsenal, who have been largely woeful in both defence and attack but are actually starting to put things together with a run of three wins on the bounce. Expect the two teams to cancel each other out.

Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal

Read 90min's preview of Brighton vs Arsenal here.

Read 90min's predicted Brighton lineup here.

Read 90min's predicted Arsenal lineup here.

Sunday

Crystal Palace vs Leicester

When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Selhurst Park

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US)

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Jarred Gillett

Sunday's action will kick off with a bottom-half clash between Crystal Palace and Leicester City.

Palace have endured a rocky start under new manager Patrick Vieira but have flashed signs of figuring themselves out in recent weeks, whereas Leicester have been all over the shop and saw their disappointing start to the campaign continue with a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw in midweek.

Ordinarily, you'd fancy Leicester to run away with this one, but Brendan Rodgers' side have been so underwhelming so far this season and they'll struggle to get a victory if they don't drastically improve here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester

Tottenham vs Aston Villa

When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel/live stream? NBC (US)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

VAR? Michael Oliver

Spurs have been pretty shambolic recently. They were thumped in their last three Premier League games, and there's only so much the routine 5-1 win over NS Mura can do to boost their confidence.

They're now up against an Aston Villa side who were good value for their recent wins over Everton and Manchester United and will fancy their chances of making it three wins on the bounce in this one.

Nuno Espirito Santo will have been glad to see Harry Kane find his scoring boots again in midweek, but there is still a lot of work to do before Spurs can be seen as favourites for a fixture like this.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa

West Ham vs Brentford

When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? London Stadium

TV channel/live stream? NBC (US)

Referee? Peter Bankes

VAR? Andre Marriner

High-flyers West Ham and Brentford will hope to put on one of the best shows of the weekend when they butt heads on Sunday.

The Hammers have won four of their last five in all competitions, which gives them the edge over Brentford in the form books, but the Bees' recent 3-3 draw with Liverpool proved exactly what they can do.

If we're lucky, there's a lot of fun to be had in this game. There should be plenty of goals, so it could all come down to which side can take more of their chances.

Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Brentford

Liverpool vs Manchester City

When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 16:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Anfield

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC/fuboTV (US)

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Here we are, the one we've all been waiting for. It's Liverpool vs Man City. It's Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola.

Despite their wobble against Brentford, Liverpool head into this weekend as league leaders and have looked unstoppable at times. They're definitely back at their best, but they'll have to try and maintain that level without injured right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

As for City, they've been a bit up-and-down this season. Tuesday's defeat to PSG brought them back down to earth after the victory over Chelsea, proving that they can be got at with the right gameplan.

It's the league's best attack vs its best defence. The irresistible force vs the immovable object. Ultimately, there might not be anything to separate these two.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Man City