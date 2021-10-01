Premier League previews & predictions: Gameweek 7

European football has come and gone and we're now gearing up for another round of Premier League action.
The David Moyes derby will kick things off on Saturday when Everton and Manchester United go head to head, but the end to the weekend could be the real showstopper as Liverpool and Manchester City are set to come to blows once again.
Here's all you need to know about gameweek 7.
Saturday
Manchester United vs Everton
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 12:30 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Old Trafford
TV channel/live stream? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US)
Referee? Michael Oliver
VAR? Stuart Attwell
Fourth-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Everton have shared identical records so far this season, but Saturday's early game will give one side the chance to pull away from the other.
United have been getting decent results but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to prove he actually deserves those victories and isn't just riding the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea.
Outfoxing Rafa Benitez isn't going to be an easy job. Everton have enjoyed a hot start to the season, but the wave of momentum from beating Villarreal should steer United to victory.
Prediction: Man Utd 3-1 Everton
Burnley vs Norwich
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Turf Moor
TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)
Referee? Kevin Friend
VAR? Craig Pawson
Dropping all the way down the table, Saturday's next game will pit 19th against 20th as Norwich make the trip to Turf Moor to face Burnley.
Norwich are still looking for their first point, while Sean Dyche's side have just two draws to their name, so this one already has the relegation-six-pointer feeling.
Neither side have been particularly good this season, but Burnley know how to set up solidly and frustrate inexperienced sides like Norwich, whose search for any form of joy in the top flight may well continue.
Prediction: Burnley 2-0 Norwich
Chelsea vs Southampton
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Stamford Bridge
TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)
Referee? Martin Atkinson
VAR? Mike Dean
After two 1-0 losses on the bounce, Chelsea will look to get things back on track with a victory over Southampton.
The Blues were overwhelmingly bested by both Manchester City and Juventus over the past week and will be relishing the chance to face a comparatively smaller side like Southampton, who remain without a win in the Premier League this season.
The Saints are tricky customers, however, and will not make life easy for Chelsea. Even still, expect Thomas Tuchel's men to eke out the victory.
Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Southampton
Leeds vs Watford
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Elland Road
TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)
Referee? Simon Hooper
VAR? Lee Mason
Another side hunting their first three points of the season, Leeds are in a miserable run of form and will be desperate to bring that to an end when they host Watford.
The Hornets have picked up big results in the past few weeks against Newcastle and Norwich, which have steered them all the way up to 12th in the Premier League standings - four points clear of Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds.
Leeds remain without striker Patrick Bamford and a handful of other first-team stars, and those absences could prevent them from stealing the win here.
Prediction: Leeds 1-1 Watford
Wolves vs Newcastle
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 15:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Molineux Stadium
TV channel/live stream? Final Score (BBC - UK), Soccer Saturday (Sky Sports- UK), NBC (US)
Referee? Graham Scott
VAR? Chris Kavanagh
There's some cautious optimism around both Wolves and Newcastle, who come into their meeting on Saturday in not-awful form.
Wolves are looking to make it back-to-back wins after seeing off Southampton last time out, and while Newcastle might still be searching for their first win of the campaign, they have often been fun to watch and their two draws over the past two weeks suggest things are trending in the right direction.
Adama Traore vs Allan Saint-Maximin sounds like a highlight reel waiting to happen, and there's a good chance it'll be one of those two who decides this one.
Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle
Brighton vs Arsenal
When is kick off? Saturday 2 October, 17:30 (BST)
Where is the match being played? AMEX Stadium
TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC/fuboTV (US)
Referee? Jonathan Moss
VAR? Chris Kavanagh
Brighton managed to keep their hot start to the season alive by avoiding defeat against Crystal Palace last time out, but they'll face their toughest test of the season when Arsenal come to town in Saturday's late game.
Graham Potter's side have been largely superb at both ends of the pitch this year, although we saw some signs of weakness from them against the Eagles as they missed the chance to go top of the Premier League.
It's been the exact opposite for Arsenal, who have been largely woeful in both defence and attack but are actually starting to put things together with a run of three wins on the bounce. Expect the two teams to cancel each other out.
Prediction: Brighton 1-1 Arsenal
Sunday
Crystal Palace vs Leicester
When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Selhurst Park
TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC (US)
Referee? Anthony Taylor
VAR? Jarred Gillett
Sunday's action will kick off with a bottom-half clash between Crystal Palace and Leicester City.
Palace have endured a rocky start under new manager Patrick Vieira but have flashed signs of figuring themselves out in recent weeks, whereas Leicester have been all over the shop and saw their disappointing start to the campaign continue with a 1-0 loss to Legia Warsaw in midweek.
Ordinarily, you'd fancy Leicester to run away with this one, but Brendan Rodgers' side have been so underwhelming so far this season and they'll struggle to get a victory if they don't drastically improve here.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Leicester
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
TV channel/live stream? NBC (US)
Referee? Chris Kavanagh
VAR? Michael Oliver
Spurs have been pretty shambolic recently. They were thumped in their last three Premier League games, and there's only so much the routine 5-1 win over NS Mura can do to boost their confidence.
They're now up against an Aston Villa side who were good value for their recent wins over Everton and Manchester United and will fancy their chances of making it three wins on the bounce in this one.
Nuno Espirito Santo will have been glad to see Harry Kane find his scoring boots again in midweek, but there is still a lot of work to do before Spurs can be seen as favourites for a fixture like this.
Prediction: Tottenham 1-2 Aston Villa
West Ham vs Brentford
When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 14:00 (BST)
Where is the match being played? London Stadium
TV channel/live stream? NBC (US)
Referee? Peter Bankes
VAR? Andre Marriner
High-flyers West Ham and Brentford will hope to put on one of the best shows of the weekend when they butt heads on Sunday.
The Hammers have won four of their last five in all competitions, which gives them the edge over Brentford in the form books, but the Bees' recent 3-3 draw with Liverpool proved exactly what they can do.
If we're lucky, there's a lot of fun to be had in this game. There should be plenty of goals, so it could all come down to which side can take more of their chances.
Prediction: West Ham 3-2 Brentford
Liverpool vs Manchester City
When is kick off? Sunday 3 October, 16:30 (BST)
Where is the match being played? Anfield
TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports (UK), NBC/fuboTV (US)
Referee? Paul Tierney
VAR? Stuart Attwell
Here we are, the one we've all been waiting for. It's Liverpool vs Man City. It's Jurgen Klopp vs Pep Guardiola.
Despite their wobble against Brentford, Liverpool head into this weekend as league leaders and have looked unstoppable at times. They're definitely back at their best, but they'll have to try and maintain that level without injured right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.
As for City, they've been a bit up-and-down this season. Tuesday's defeat to PSG brought them back down to earth after the victory over Chelsea, proving that they can be got at with the right gameplan.
It's the league's best attack vs its best defence. The irresistible force vs the immovable object. Ultimately, there might not be anything to separate these two.
Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Man City
