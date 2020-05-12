Premier League 'Project Restart' Training Protocols Revealed - Including Disinfected Pitches & Ban o

Premier League players will be banned from tackling each other during training matches as part of their three-step Project Restart plan.





League officials will hold talks with captains, senior players and managers on Wednesday to discuss a possible return to training, as well as outline what the plans are as the Premier League looks to return next month.





But as part of the Premier League's official protocols for now, the BBC reports players will not be allowed to tackle each other or train in groups of more than five people when they first return to their clubs.





Items like corner flags, balls, cones, goalposts and even playing surfaces will be disinfected after each session when clubs first return to training, while all sessions will also be restricted to 75 minutes.





There will also be bi-weekly testing, a daily pre-training questionnaire and temperature check as the Premier League looks to return following the coronavirus outbreak.





These measures are the first stage of a three-step plan which the league wants to slowly introduce before games can start up again next month.





The next stage will involve allowing contact during training sessions, where the Premier League will advise players to 'turn their faces away' when they make a tackle.





?️ “I think everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible. And I think it's clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others." https://t.co/Gqv7LqdHE9 — 90min (@90min_Football) May 12, 2020

The Premier League will then look to implement a return to play protocol, but all three stages of their plan will need approval from Public Health England.





Kick It Out's Troy Townsend, whose son Andros plays for Crystal Palace, recently spoke out about concerns players are facing as some fear they are being rushed back when it's unsafe to do so.





"I love watching my son play football, I love watching his team play and I love every aspect of what football brings, but these are uncertain times and ultimately I don't want to be watching him with worry right across my face," Townsend told BBC Sport.





"I just cannot visualise watching players out on a football pitch and particularly my own son while this uncertainty continues, I cannot see it.





"If that means we have to shut up shop - null and void - then unfortunately I would rather that than put people at risk or lose lives unnecessarily."



