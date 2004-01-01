Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 1

The Premier League is back and we were spoiled to some great opening weekend fixtures to kick the new season off.

Arsenal managed to outlast Crystal Palace in the battle between two teams with the nicest kits, Liverpool were held by a resilient Fulham and Manchester United's banter era just keeps on chugging.

Here's 90min's team of the week for gameweek 1.

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Ramsdale was a rock | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

After a nervy moment where he nearly booted a long ball off a Crystal Palace body and into his own net, Aaron Ramsdale regained his composure and pulled off a string of smart saves to keep the Eagles at bay.



The England international was criticised for his form down the stretch of last season but was back to his imposing, if not just wildly distracting, best to keep out Wilfried Zaha and co.

2. RB: Kenny Tete (Fulham)

Tete did well considering the task at hand | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Keeping Luis Diaz quiet is no easy feat, but Kenny Tete did his darned best in Saturday's early kick-off.



Liverpool's Colombian star initially had the better of his opposite number, scoring an exquisite disallowed goal and rattling the crossbar early on. But as the game continued, Diaz quietened down, while Tete in turn ended the contest with an assist to his name.

3. CB: Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Rolling back the years | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Thiago Silva looked a little leggy to begin with in Chelsea's win at Everton, but he soon found his groove again to remind everyone that he is a timeless defender.



Alongside the debuting - and similarly weary - Kalidou Koulibaly, the Blues kept the Toffees at arm's length and never really looked to be in any real danger.

4. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Sensational | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

As far as debuts for centre-backs go, it will be hard for anyone to top William Saliba's long-awaited Arsenal bow.



The imposing young defender snuffed out every little bit of danger and put in a performance that has Gooners dreaming of him becoming the next Virgil van Dijk. Obviously we have to take their opinions as hyperbole, but you get the idea.

5. LB: Ryan Sessegnon (Tottenham)

Sessegnon was on the scoresheet | Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Early in the first half of Spurs' 4-1 win over Southampton, Antonio Conte screamed at Ryan Sessegnon for not attacking the last line from a cross. Five minutes later, he followed his boss' orders and grabbed their equaliser, his first Premier League goal for the north Londoners.



Sessegnon gave former teammate Kyle Walker-Peters plenty of headaches and proved he is ready to challenge Ivan Perisic for a starting spot this season.

6. CM: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Palhinha was superb | Julian Finney/GettyImages

A few eyebrows were raised when it emerged that Fulham were the Premier League team signing Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP.



The Portugal international has been linked with various bigger clubs across Europe but opted to join the Cottagers. His first task was to battle against Liverpool's tireless midfield and it was a duel he often came out on top in.

7. CM: Joelinton (Newcastle)

Midfield maestro | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The incredible turnaround story of Joelinton just keeps carrying on.



The Brazilian (who only cost 40 million and the Geordies think is f****** brilliant, if you didn't know) is quickly emerging as one of the Premier League's savviest box-to-box midfielders, particularly with Bruno Guimaraes playing alongside him.

8. AM: Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham)

Kulusevski had a day to remember | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Only formidable teammates Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have more Premier League goal contributions than Dejan Kulusevski, who somehow only scored for the first time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.



The gangly Swede breezed past Southampton with considerable ease time and time again, eventually getting his reward with a deserved goal and assist.

9. AM: Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Gross led Brighton to victory | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Just the two goals for Pascal Gross at Old Trafford this weekend.



It's remarkable that the midfielder came close to leaving Brighton on a free this summer, yet here he was, dashing Erik ten Hag's dreams and putting Manchester United to the sword.

10. CF: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham)

Mitro's on fire | JUSTIN TALLIS/GettyImages

Aleksandar Mitrovic's last season in the Premier League is often judged a little harshly because of how he was used by then-boss Scott Parker.



Players who supposedly can't cut it at the top level don't just score 42 goals in a Championship campaign like it's nothing, and the Serbian striker made sure to silence his doubters against Liverpool, making both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk look like they were the ones who should be playing in the second tier.

11. CF: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland has arrived | Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Manchester City's 2-0 win at West Ham was quite a boring watch, but there were two standout moments at London Stadium.



The first came when Ilkay Gundogan played what looked a speculative ball in behind, only for Erling Haaland to quickly switch from first to fifth gear and draw a foul from Alphonse Areola, scoring from the resulting penalty.



After the break, a swift City counter ended with Haaland running through on goal again, this time curling it around Areola to seal a brace on his Premier League debut.