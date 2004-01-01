Premier League team of the week - round 17

The Premier League kicked off a new calendar year over the long weekend with another fixture programme full of action and excitement.

Manchester United moved level on points with leaders Liverpool, while Manchester City put in a statement performance against a poor Chelsea and Arsenal continued their winning run.

Here's a look at the first 90min Premier League Team of the Week in 2021.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Walker-Peters coped impressively well against Sadio Mane, outshining the struggling Trent Alexander-Arnold | Michael Steele/Getty Images

David de Gea (GK) – Didn’t keep a clean sheet in Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa, but De Gea was looking more like his old self and made a few important saves.



Kyle Walker-Peters (RB) – Suppressed the threat of Sadio Mane admirably and was more than a match for Andrew Robertson in terms of both going forwards and back.



Eric Bailly (CB) – Could be the solution to Manchester United’s defensive issues if he can stay fit. Brings pace to the defence and made a particularly crucial late block to preserve his team’s lead.



Jack Stephens (CB) – Repelled everything Liverpool had to throw at Southampton on Monday night and put in a few vital blocks to keep the Saints in the lead.



Kieran Tierney (LB) – Even discounting his excellent goal in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over West Brom, Tierney put in a fine performance in general as he firmly finds his feet in England.

2. Midfielders

Soucek is used to eating potato salad over Christmas and New Year, not scoring goals | PETER BYRNE/Getty Images

James Ward-Prowse (CM) – Created Southampton’s early goal and winner for Danny Ings and brought impressive leadership in midfield with Liverpool dominant in possession.



Tomas Soucek (CM) – Fast becoming a go-to game-changer for David Moyes and West Ham, not dissimilar to the presence the Scottish manager once had with Marouane Fellaini at Everton.



Kevin De Bruyne (AM) – Actually operated further forward than usual as a ‘false nine’ and was at the centre of everything good in Manchester City’s demolition of former club Chelsea.

3. Forwards

Alexandre Lacazette kept up his scoring run | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Son Heung-min (RW) – Back on the score-sheet to help Tottenham get a first win since early December, while also laying on an assist in the 3-0 victory over Leeds.



Alexandre Lacazette (ST) – Outshone the struggling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang with another two goals to now make it four in his last three Premier League appearances.



Phil Foden (LW) – Brought back in for only his second Premier League start since October and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Chelsea couldn’t live with him or his movement.

